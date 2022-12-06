Gooch & Housego : 6 Dec 22 - FY2022 Full Year Results Presentation

Record order book of £147.7m up 51% reflecting strong end market demand (FY2021: £97.8m)

Revenue of £124.8m unchanged on prior year (FY2021: £124.1m)

Growth in both Industrial and Life Sciences offset by decline in Aerospace and Defence

Adjusted profit before tax declined 35.4% to £8.1m (FY2021: £12.6m)

Investment to increase capacity but challenges with recruitment, operations and supply chain constrained output

Net debt increased to £19.1m (FY2021: £9.2m) reflecting inventory investment to alleviate supply chain shortages

Proposed final dividend of 7.9 pence per share, giving a total of 12.6 pence per share (FY2021: 12.2p)

Review of the Group's strategy underway

"I will be focused on ensuring we resolve the operational constraints and address investment priorities that have impacted the business to deliver the strong demand we see from our customers."