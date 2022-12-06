Gooch & Housego : 6 Dec 22 - FY2022 Full Year Results Presentation

FULL YEAR RESULTS
Year ended 30 September 2022
6th December 2022
November 2020
Agenda
Charlie Peppiatt - CEO
Chris Jewell - CFO
PRELIMINARY RESULTS PRESENTATION - FY 2022 PAGE 2
Key Points
"I will be focused on ensuring we resolve the operational constraints and address investment priorities that have impacted the business to deliver the strong demand we see from our customers."
PRELIMINARY RESULTS PRESENTATION - FY 2022 PAGE 3
Initial Observations of the new CEO
PRELIMINARY RESULTS PRESENTATION - FY 2022 PAGE 4
Financial Headlines - Summary Income Statement
Year Ended 30 September
2022
2021
% Change
£m
Revenue
124.8
124.1
0.6%
Gross profit
39.1
41.3
(5.5)%
Gross margin %
31.3%
33.3%
(200)bps
Adjusted operating profit
8.9
13.3
(33.6)%
7.1%
10.8%
(370)bps
margin
Adjusted profit before tax
8.1
12.6
(35.4)%
Adjusted basic earnings per
27.2p
41.0p
(33.7)%
share (p.p.s)
Non underlying items
10.4
7.9
31.2%
"Sustained investment is being made to satisfy record levels of demand from our customers."
PRELIMINARY RESULTS PRESENTATION - FY 2022 PAGE 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 09:51:05 UTC.