Gooch & Housego : FY23 GS Optics Acquisition

For release at 6pm BST 20 June 2023

Gooch & Housego PLC

("G&H" or the "Company" or the "Group")

G&H Expands its US Life Sciences Capabilities with the Acquisition of GS Optics

Gooch & Housego PLC (AIM: GHH), the specialist manufacturer of optical components & systems, announces that it has acquired the entire issued share capital of GS Optics LLC ("GS Optics") for a total consideration of up to $15.7 million. This earnings accretive acquisition expands the Company's presence in the Life Sciences sector and extends the Group's capabilities into polymer optics.

GS Optics specialises in the custom design and manufacture of precision polymer optics for use in the biomedical, machine vision and analytical instrument markets, as well as military and civilian night-vision and visible-range sighting applications.

Located in Rochester, NY and founded in 1916, GS Optics produces injection moulded spherical, aspherical, cylindrical, and freeform imaging optics and mirrors. In addition, it has well established in-house capabilities to provide custom designed, diamond turned and injection moulded prototypes, thin film anti-reflective and reflective coatings and integrated optical solutions.

This acquisition, which is closely aligned to G&H's new strategy, will increase the Company's commercial footprint in high-growth areas within the large US life sciences market including ophthalmic lenses, surgical imaging and diagnostic instrumentation. GS Optics has established itself as a leader in polymer optics, with a strong presence in the medical diagnostics sector. Combining the capabilities of GS Optics with the global reach of G&H's commercial and engineering teams will accelerate the Group's growth in optical solutions for the Life Sciences market and some specific A&D and industrial applications.

G&H intends to invest in the GS Optics site in order to establish it as the Group's 'centre of excellence' for Life Sciences in North America. Recognising GS Optics' distinguished track record and the Rochester area's reputation for excellence in optical design and manufacturing, G&H has ambitious plans to establish the site as a high-performing design, development and manufacturing centre.

Charlie Peppiatt, Chief Executive Officer of Gooch & Housego, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome GS Optics, a leader in polymer optics for the medical diagnostics sector and other markets, to Gooch & Housego. GS Optics is a high quality business with a strong customer base and differentiated technology. This strategic acquisition will accelerate the Group's growth plans in the North American life sciences market whilst also adding to our A&D and industrial activities. The acquisition is in line with our recently announced new strategy to become an innovative customer focused technology company."

Terms of acquisition

The total consideration payable for GS Optics by G&H is up to $15.7 million. This comprises an initial cash consideration of $11.3 million, funded from existing resources, together with $2.6 million of new G&H ordinary shares. There is also deferred contingent cash consideration