    GHH   GB0002259116

GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC

(GHH)
Gooch & Housego : G&H to exhibit at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing (DCS) Conference

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
OFC is the world's largest conference and exhibition for optical networking and communications and will be taking place between 8-10 March at the San Diego Convention Center.

As a global leader in specialist fiber optic connectivity, we are proud to be exhibiting at OFC and are looking forward to meeting customers once again; old and new, in person. The pandemic continues to present challenges for us all, but we are committed to adhering to all the health and safety guidelines, to ensure that we can discuss customers' increased bandwidth couplers needs in the safest manner possible.

At G&H, we are well known for our HI REL couplers that are an essential part of undersea fiber optic networks as well as our part in the free space optical communication links (FSOC) revolution. We designed optical amplifiers for the JAXA LUCAS mission - a world-first Gbit/s optical link for inter-satellite communications - and we have just won a 2M Euro European Space Agency (ESA) contract to develop the next generation of optical amplifiers that will enable multi-Tbit/s FSOC links between satellites and ground stations.

Come and talk to us at booth 3946 about our new developments in fiber optic components. G&H's HI REL brand products, emblematic of high quality and reliability, continue to evolve and advance. From new components aimed at minimising your system's footprint, to combiners facilitating subsea pump sharing, we continue to innovate - so speak to us about custom-built products and bespoke qualification programs tailored for your application.

You can also find out more about our space-grade solutions for low Earth orbit (LEO) comms, satellite-to-satellite applications and our Earth-to-ground systems. Our technical experts will be on hand to discuss your individual requirements and to share the steps we are taking to ensure that we can meet the huge, anticipated demand for these solutions.

"G&H technology has ensured the smooth running of global communication networks for over twenty years. We're proud to be part of the next stages of development, both with increased bandwidth under-sea networks and in engineering systems for satellite communications and the next generation of converged network infrastructure", Stratos Kehayas, G&H Group CCO.

Visit our team at booth 3946 to talk about your challenges and see how our expertise can work for you.

Disclaimer

Gooch & Housego plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
