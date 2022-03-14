Good Com Asset : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

Yoshihiro Kawai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division and
Manager, Management Division
Tel: +81-(0)3-5338-0170
Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:
March 16, 2022
Scheduled date of payment of dividend:
-
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes (for analysts and individual investors)
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter (November 1, 2021 - January 31, 2022) of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable
to owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022
1,831
-
(195)
-
(238)
-
(243)
-
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021
3,698
57.7
249
64.5
185
72.6
117
65.5
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022:
(243)
(-%)
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021:
118
(up 64.7%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022
(17.00)
-
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021
7.98
7.95
Note: Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on October 31, 2022, the Company is applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). Net sales for the first quarter incorporate this accounting standard and year-on-year percentage changes are not shown.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Jan. 31, 2022
24,992
8,349
33.4
As of Oct. 31, 2021
20,446
9,208
45.0
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Jan. 31, 2022:
8,349
As of Oct. 31, 2021: 9,208
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2021
-
-
-
43.00
43.00
Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2022
-
Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2022
-
-
53.00
53.00
(forecasts)
Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
Breakdown of year-end dividend per share (forecast) for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022:
Ordinary dividend: 50.00 yen; Commemorative dividend to mark 5th anniversary of listing: 3.00 yen
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
First half
28,624
-
3,196
47.5
2,923
44.1
2,009
45.5
140.18
Full year
42,186
-
3,801
10.6
3,417
8.0
2,337
19.1
163.08
Notes: 1. Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
2. Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on October 31, 2022, the Company is applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). Accordingly, the year-on-year percentage change in net sales before the application of this accounting standard is not shown, but year-on-year
percentage changes in operating profit and other profits are shown since the application of this accounting standard has no effect on the figures.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Jan. 31, 2022:
15,229,200 shares
As of Oct. 31, 2021:
15,229,200 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Jan. 31, 2022:
894,426 shares
As of Oct. 31, 2021:
894,426 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022:
14,334,774 shares
Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021:
14,755,331 shares
The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Outlook and other forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors.
How to view supplementary information at the quarterly financial results meetings
The Company plans to hold online financial results meetings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Materials distributed at this event will be disclosed at the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) with this financial report and also be available on the Company's website.
