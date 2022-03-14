Log in
    3475   JP3273750004

GOOD COM ASSET CO., LTD.

(3475)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Com Asset : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

(Three Months Ended January 31, 2022)

[Japanese GAAP]

March 14, 2022

Company name: Good Com Asset Co.,Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: TSE (1st Section)

Stock code:

3475

URL: https://www.goodcomasset.co.jp/

Representative:

Yoshikazu Nagashima, President and CEO

Contact:

Yoshihiro Kawai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division and

Manager, Management Division

Tel: +81-(0)3-5338-0170

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

March 16, 2022

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for analysts and individual investors)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter (November 1, 2021 - January 31, 2022) of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022

1,831

-

(195)

-

(238)

-

(243)

-

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021

3,698

57.7

249

64.5

185

72.6

117

65.5

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022:

(243)

(-%)

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021:

118

(up 64.7%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022

(17.00)

-

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021

7.98

7.95

Note: Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on October 31, 2022, the Company is applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). Net sales for the first quarter incorporate this accounting standard and year-on-year percentage changes are not shown.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Jan. 31, 2022

24,992

8,349

33.4

As of Oct. 31, 2021

20,446

9,208

45.0

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)

As of Jan. 31, 2022:

8,349

As of Oct. 31, 2021: 9,208

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2021

-

-

-

43.00

43.00

Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2022

-

Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2022

-

-

53.00

53.00

(forecasts)

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

Breakdown of year-end dividend per share (forecast) for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2022:

Ordinary dividend: 50.00 yen; Commemorative dividend to mark 5th anniversary of listing: 3.00 yen

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2022 (November 1, 2021 - October 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half

28,624

-

3,196

47.5

2,923

44.1

2,009

45.5

140.18

Full year

42,186

-

3,801

10.6

3,417

8.0

2,337

19.1

163.08

Notes: 1. Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

2. Beginning with the first quarter of the fiscal year ending on October 31, 2022, the Company is applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020). Accordingly, the year-on-year percentage change in net sales before the application of this accounting standard is not shown, but year-on-year

percentage changes in operating profit and other profits are shown since the application of this accounting standard has no effect on the figures.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Jan. 31, 2022:

15,229,200 shares

As of Oct. 31, 2021:

15,229,200 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Jan. 31, 2022:

894,426 shares

As of Oct. 31, 2021:

894,426 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2022:

14,334,774 shares

Three months ended Jan. 31, 2021:

14,755,331 shares

The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Outlook and other forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors.

How to view supplementary information at the quarterly financial results meetings

The Company plans to hold online financial results meetings on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Materials distributed at this event will be disclosed at the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) with this financial report and also be available on the Company's website.

Disclaimer

Good Company Asset Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 34 216 M 292 M 292 M
Net income 2021 1 962 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
Net Debt 2021 1 020 M 8,71 M 8,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 15 295 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 41,7%
