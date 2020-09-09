Good Com Asset : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 0 09/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020) [Japanese GAAP] September 9, 2020 Company name: Good Com Asset Co.,Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: TSE (1st Section) Stock code: 3475 URL: https://www.goodcomasset.co.jp/ Representative: Yoshikazu Nagashima, President and CEO Contact: Yoshihiro Kawai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division Tel: +81-(0)3-5338-0170 Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report: September 11, 2020 Scheduled date of payment of dividend: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for analysts and individual investors) (All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter (November 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020) of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020 20,955 28.7 2,483 116.9 2,362 124.1 1,599 122.6 Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019 16,287 16.4 1,145 (20.0) 1,053 (21.7) 718 (22.2) Note: Comprehensive income (million yen) Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020: 1,596 (up 122.3%) Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019: 718 (down 22.1%) Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020 218.38 213.92 Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019 100.16 95.75 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of Jul. 31, 2020 24,269 8,193 33.8 As of Oct. 31, 2019 15,191 7,017 46.2 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen) As of Jul. 31, 2020: 8,193 As of Oct. 31, 2019: 7,017 2. Dividends Dividend per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019 - 0.00 - 47.00 47.00 Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020 - 0.00 - Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020 61.00 61.00 (forecasts) Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None 3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020) (Percentages represent year-on-year changes) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 30,405 30.1 2,336 33.1 2,188 32.6 1,482 31.5 201.96 Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries result ing in changes in scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None Changes in accounting-based estimates: None Restatements: None Number of outstanding shares (common shares) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of Jul. 31, 2020: 7,586,200 shares As of Oct. 31, 2019: 7,345,000 shares 2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of Jul. 31, 2020: 206,056 shares As of Oct. 31, 2019: 150,256 shares 3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020: 7,324,531 shares Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019: 7,174,665 shares The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms. Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements Outlook and other forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors. 