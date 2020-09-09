Good Com Asset : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

Yoshihiro Kawai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter (November 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020) of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020
20,955
28.7
2,483
116.9
2,362
124.1
1,599
122.6
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019
16,287
16.4
1,145
(20.0)
1,053
(21.7)
718
(22.2)
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020:
1,596
(up 122.3%)
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019:
718
(down 22.1%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020
218.38
213.92
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019
100.16
95.75
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Jul. 31, 2020
24,269
8,193
33.8
As of Oct. 31, 2019
15,191
7,017
46.2
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)
As of Jul. 31, 2020:
8,193
As of Oct. 31, 2019: 7,017
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019
-
0.00
-
47.00
47.00
Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020
-
0.00
-
Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020
61.00
61.00
(forecasts)
Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
30,405
30.1
2,336
33.1
2,188
32.6
1,482
31.5
201.96
Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries result ing in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
Restatements: None
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Jul. 31, 2020:
7,586,200 shares
As of Oct. 31, 2019:
7,345,000 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Jul. 31, 2020:
206,056 shares
As of Oct. 31, 2019:
150,256 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020:
7,324,531 shares
Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019:
7,174,665 shares
The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
Outlook and other forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors.
How to view supplementary information at the quarterly financial results meetings
The Company plans to hold online financial results meetings for individual investors on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 a nd for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Materials distributed at these events will be disclosed at the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) with this quarterly financial report and also be available on the Company's website.
