Good Com Asset Co., Ltd.

GOOD COM ASSET CO., LTD.

(3475)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 09/08
2145 JPY   +1.90%
02:05aGOOD COM ASSET : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020
PU
Good Com Asset : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

09/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

(Nine Months Ended July 31, 2020)

[Japanese GAAP]

September 9, 2020

Company name: Good Com Asset Co.,Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: TSE (1st Section)

Stock code:

3475

URL: https://www.goodcomasset.co.jp/

Representative:

Yoshikazu Nagashima, President and CEO

Contact:

Yoshihiro Kawai, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

Tel: +81-(0)3-5338-0170

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

September 11, 2020

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

-

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for analysts and individual investors)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter (November 1, 2019 - July 31, 2020) of the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020

20,955

28.7

2,483

116.9

2,362

124.1

1,599

122.6

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019

16,287

16.4

1,145

(20.0)

1,053

(21.7)

718

(22.2)

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen)

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020:

1,596

(up 122.3%)

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019:

718

(down 22.1%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020

218.38

213.92

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019

100.16

95.75

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Jul. 31, 2020

24,269

8,193

33.8

As of Oct. 31, 2019

15,191

7,017

46.2

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen)

As of Jul. 31, 2020:

8,193

As of Oct. 31, 2019: 7,017

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2019

-

0.00

-

47.00

47.00

Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020

-

0.00

-

Fiscal year ending Oct. 31, 2020

61.00

61.00

(forecasts)

Note: Revision to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending October 31, 2020 (November 1, 2019 - October 31, 2020)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

30,405

30.1

2,336

33.1

2,188

32.6

1,482

31.5

201.96

Note: Revision to the most recently announced consolidated forecast: None

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries result ing in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting-based estimates: None
    4. Restatements: None
  5. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Jul. 31, 2020:

7,586,200 shares

As of Oct. 31, 2019:

7,345,000 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Jul. 31, 2020:

206,056 shares

As of Oct. 31, 2019:

150,256 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2020:

7,324,531 shares

Nine months ended Jul. 31, 2019:

7,174,665 shares

The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items

Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

Outlook and other forward-looking statements in these materials are based on assumption judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared, but are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of factors.

How to view supplementary information at the quarterly financial results meetings

The Company plans to hold online financial results meetings for individual investors on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 a nd for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Materials distributed at these events will be disclosed at the Timely Disclosure network (TDnet) with this quarterly financial report and also be available on the Company's website.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Good Company Asset Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:04:08 UTC
