COP26: All eyes are on the hosts, but can the UK deliver when it matters most?

Well, not quite. Behind the rhetoric and headlines, there is still a lot more work for the UK to do.

The Committee on Climate Change's (CCC) recent progress reportconcluded that the UK government must 'step up very rapidly' to meet the ambitious targets. The CCC concluded that the government has been too slow to follow these commitments with policy delivery.

Looking back, the headline success story of 44% emissions reduction is actually a very misleading statistic. Since 1990, consumption-based footprint only dropped by 15% between 1990 - 2016.

This is due to a large percentage of manufacturing moving overseas during this period. The emissions are reported in the manufacturing country as opposed to the UK, creating a distorted picture.

More recent developments include the UK Government scrapping its flagship energy efficiency programme after six months, facing fierce criticism for plans to develop a new coalmine in Cumbriaand slashing the overseas aid budgetto help poorer countries adapt to the climate emergency.