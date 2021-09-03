Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Good Energy Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/03 05:05:08 am
326.44444 GBX   -1.08%
04:52aGOOD ENERGY : Climate change glossary
PU
04:52aCOP26 : All eyes are on the hosts, but can the UK deliver when it matters most?
PU
09/02FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Higher on Strong Energy Sector
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COP26: All eyes are on the hosts, but can the UK deliver when it matters most?

09/03/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
From the Olympics to the G7, the UK has vast experience delivering some of the most important events on the world stage.

This autumn however, the stakes are much higher. The UK will be hosting the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) where countries must set out plans for radical cuts in emissions to avoid irreversible and devastating changes to our planet.

Well aware that future historians will be analysing the role of the UK in these negotiations, it is useful to explore this year's hosts in more detail and whether they can deliver the critical leadership the world needs.

The UK's climate credentials

For the last twenty years, there have been markers of progress in our efforts in tackling climate change (with renewable generation contributing heavily to this success). Some notable mentions include:

  • Between 1990 & 2019 emissions have decreased by 44%.
  • The first major economy to put net zero carbon emissions by 2050 into law.
  • A thriving wind sector, which in 2020 provided 24.1% of the UK's electricity.
  • Banning the sale of petrol & diesel cars in the UK by 2030
  • Making climate-related financial disclosures mandatory across the economy by 2025

Boris Johnson at the EU2017EE Estonian Presidency, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Looking back, the headline success story of 44% emissions reduction is actually a very misleading statistic
All sounds great, right?

Well, not quite. Behind the rhetoric and headlines, there is still a lot more work for the UK to do.

The Committee on Climate Change's (CCC) recent progress reportconcluded that the UK government must 'step up very rapidly' to meet the ambitious targets. The CCC concluded that the government has been too slow to follow these commitments with policy delivery.

Looking back, the headline success story of 44% emissions reduction is actually a very misleading statistic. Since 1990, consumption-based footprint only dropped by 15% between 1990 - 2016.

This is due to a large percentage of manufacturing moving overseas during this period. The emissions are reported in the manufacturing country as opposed to the UK, creating a distorted picture.

More recent developments include the UK Government scrapping its flagship energy efficiency programme after six months, facing fierce criticism for plans to develop a new coalmine in Cumbriaand slashing the overseas aid budgetto help poorer countries adapt to the climate emergency.

How can the UK improve its credentials in time for COP26?

Here are our top three recommendations for the government in time for this years' conference:

  • Close the rhetorical gap - the government needs to urgently bring forward policy that matches the ambitious rhetorical commitments. The CCC has published over two hundred recommendations which include areas such as phasing out gas boilers, a replacement for green homes grant scheme and accelerating the rollout of EV charging infrastructure.
  • Carbon border tax - COP26 presents a great opportunity for the UK to bring forward an ambitious carbon border tax. To tackle emissions globally, the UK should use its leadership role to introduce a mechanism that would prevent the offshoring emissions to other countries and send a big signal to some of the world's biggest polluters.
  • Do the known now - some of the solutions to net zero are already known and can be deployed immediately. The government can remove barriers for mature renewable technologies, improve the energy efficiency of our buildings and raise the ambition on heat pump installations. Acting now will greatly affect the ease and speed with which the transition can be made.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
04:52aGOOD ENERGY : Climate change glossary
PU
04:52aCOP26 : All eyes are on the hosts, but can the UK deliver when it matters most?
PU
09/02FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Higher on Strong Energy Sector
DJ
09/02FTSE Edges Lower, Pound to Rise as BOE Likely to React to Higher Inflation
DJ
09/02London Shares Trade Flat as Investors Await US Jobs Data
DJ
08/31GOOD ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group plc
AQ
08/24GOOD ENERGY : How to keep your home cool in warmer weather
PU
08/24GOOD ENERGY : What is COP26 and why should you care?
PU
08/19GOOD ENERGY : to offer customers solar and storage through Caplor Energy
PU
08/18GOOD ENERGY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group Plc
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
Net Debt 2021 34,7 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 54,0 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 330,00 GBX
Average target price 310,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC85.39%75
NEXTERA ENERGY12.09%167 416
ENEL S.P.A.-5.70%93 994
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.90%81 642
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.19%77 475
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.22%70 391