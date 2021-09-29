COP26: What are we trying to achieve and how?

In Paris 2015, history was made. Leaders from all over the world agreed to limit global temperature rise to below two degrees. This was a landmark moment in the climate change fight and filled many with hope for the future. But, over the last six years, global temperatures have continued to rise. COP26 provides the next crucial opportunity for plans to be put in place before it is too late.

This year, the agenda for COP26 will cover the four key goals and how we can deliver them. The four goals are:

1. Secure global net-zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees of warming within reach

The world's climate is already warming. We have caused around 1 degree of heating above pre-industrial levels already, and 1.5°C is the upper limit before some of the most catastrophic effects of climate change take place.Keeping this goal within reach is the first objective of COP26.

To achieve this, countries must remove the same amount of carbon they produce by the middle of the century, this includes halving all emissions by 2030. This is an ambitious target for just nine years away, but it is possible, with a robust plan and immediate action.