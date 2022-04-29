Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Good Energy Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/29 06:40:50 am EDT
248.00 GBX   +1.22%
04/21GOOD ENERGY : What is Earth Day and why is it important?
PU
04/19Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says
AQ
04/13GOOD ENERGY : When do you need to give a meter reading?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Energy : 2021 Annual Report(opens in new window)

04/29/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report

& accounts 2021

Annual Report & Accounts 2021

Contents

Strategic Report

Why we exist: Let's keep the world our home4

How we achieve our purpose:

Powering a cleaner, greener world16

What we do to achieve our purpose:

Empowering you to generate, share,

store, use and travel by clean power40

Governance Report

Board of Directors76

Governance & Directors' Report80

Audit & Risk Report91

Remuneration & Nomination Report95

Independent Auditors' Report110

Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income120

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position122

Parent Company Statement of Financial Position124

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity126

Parent Company Statement of Changes in Equity129

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows130

Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows131

Notes to the Financial Statements132

Good Energy Annual Report 2021

Strategic Report

Why we exist:

Let's keep the world our home

Foreword04

Our purpose and manifesto05

2021 achievements06

Sustainable Development Goals08

Chairman's statement10

Chief Executive's review12

How we achieve our purpose:

Powering a cleaner, greener world

Strategic review18

Engaging with our stakeholders24

The business model26

Key performance indicators28

Operating review30

Principal risks and uncertainties33

Chief financial officer's review36

What we do to achieve our purpose:

Empowering you to generate, share, store, use and travel by clean power

The Good Future Board42

Renewable Nation45

COP2646

Our social impact48

Our environmental impact52

Carbon reporting62

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure68

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 11:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
04/21GOOD ENERGY : What is Earth Day and why is it important?
PU
04/19Hollywood missing the drama in climate change, group says
AQ
04/13GOOD ENERGY : When do you need to give a meter reading?
PU
04/07GOOD ENERGY : The IPCC report shows how we can mitigate climate change
PU
04/01GOOD ENERGY : What you need to know about the Boiler Upgrade Scheme
PU
03/29GOOD ENERGY : FY2021 Investor presentation
PU
03/29Earnings Flash (GOOD.L) GOOD ENERGY GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP146M
MT
03/29Earnings Flash (GOOD.L) GOOD ENERGY GROUP Posts FY21 Loss $-21.80
MT
03/29Good Energy Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/29Good Energy Group plc Recommends Final Dividend for Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 151 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 49,9 M 62,1 M 62,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,51%
Capitalization 40,5 M 50,5 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 245,00 GBX
Average target price 427,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Tom Stayt Technology Director
Françoise Woodward Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC1.03%50
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.28%144 371
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.48%87 615
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.14%80 358
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.58%74 184
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.76%67 991