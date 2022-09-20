Good Energy : 2022 Interim results(opens in new window)

Un-audited Half Year Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022

Good Energy Group PLC ("Good Energy" or "the Company")

Un-audited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022

Resilient financial performance and investing in growth strategy

Good Energy, the 100% renewable electricity supplier and innovative energy services provider, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Highlights

A resilient financial performance, despite ongoing and significant pressures from commodity markets

The Company remains substantially debt free with a strong cash and cash equivalents position of £22.2m at the end of August 2022.

Supply business well hedged for winter 2022 having incrementally hedged throughout the year, a strategy that will continue into 2023.

Continued investment in strategic vision including new generation product development, innovative business supply products and further investment into Zap-Map through a successful £9m series A fundraise with Fleetcor, valuing Zap - Map at £26.3m on a post money equity value.

As previously announced, the Company has shifted its capital allocation towards growth and investment, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet as a buffer to the ongoing volatile wholesale energy markets. An interim dividend of 0.75p has been declared for the period.

Financial performance for the six months to 30 June 2022