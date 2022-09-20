Good Energy : 2022 Interim results(opens in new window)
09/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Half-Year Report 2022
Good Energy Group PLC
Un-audited Half Year Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022
20 September 2022
Good Energy Group PLC ("Good Energy" or "the Company")
Un-audited interim results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022
Resilient financial performance and investing in growth strategy
Good Energy, the 100% renewable electricity supplier and innovative energy services provider, today announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.
Highlights
A resilient financial performance, despite ongoing and significant pressures from commodity markets
The Company remains substantially debt free with a strong cash and cash equivalents position of £22.2m at the end of August 2022.
Supply business well hedged for winter 2022 having incrementally hedged throughout the year, a strategy that will continue into 2023.
Continued investment in strategic vision including new generation product development, innovative business supply products and further investment into Zap-Map through a successful £9m series A fundraise with Fleetcor, valuing Zap - Map at £26.3m on a post money equity value.
As previously announced, the Company has shifted its capital allocation towards growth and investment, whilst maintaining a strong balance sheet as a buffer to the ongoing volatile wholesale energy markets. An interim dividend of 0.75p has been declared for the period.
Financial performance for the six months to 30 June 2022
Period ended
H1 2022
HY 2022
H1 2022
£m*
Underlying
Non
Reported
H1 2021
continued
underlying
Reported
operations
Revenue
£107.6m
£107.6m
£68.4m
Gross Profit
£12.2m
£12.2m
£17.7m
Administration costs
£(12.7)m
£(12.7)m
£(11.8)m
Operating profit
£(0.5)m
£(0.6)m
£5.9m
Net finance costs
£(0.2)m
£(0.2)m
£(1.2)m
Profit before tax
£(0.7)m
£(0.7)m
£4.8m
Taxation
£1.0m
£1.0m
£(1.6)m
Profit from continuing
£0.3m
£0.3m
£3.2m
operations
Profit from discontinued
£0.0m
£0.0m
operations, before tax
Tax on discontinued
£0.4m
£0.4m
operations
Profit for the period
£0.8m
£0.8m
Cash and cash equivalents
£21.7m
£21.7m
£9.0m
Basic (loss) / earnings per
7.4p
7.4p
20.5p
share (p)
Half Year dividend per share
0.75p
0.75p
0.75p
(p)
Financial highlights - continuing operations
Revenue increased 57.4% to £107.6m (HY 21: £68.4m) driven by significant price rises throughout the year in response to rising wholesale costs. As price rises lag commodity price increases, this is expected to be a phasing impact in the medium term.
Gross profit decreased by 31.1% to £12.2m (HY 2021: £17.7m) with a gross profit margin of
11.4% (HY 2021: 25.9%). H1 2021 benefited from commodity procurement during COVID.
Underlying loss before tax of £0.7m (HY 2021: profit £4.8m) includes a loss of £0.8m in relation to Zap-Map's financial performance. Following the recent funding round, Zap-Map will be deconsolidated from full year PBT figures, H1 2022 included a loss of £0.8m for Zap- Map.
Reported profit after tax for the period of £0.8m (HY 2021: £3.2m),
Reported earnings per share of 7.4p (HY 2021: 20.5p).
Sale of generation assets completed in January 2022 for total consideration of £21.2m. The company is now debt free on a net basis.
Sale proceeds continue to provide a balance of growth capital and buffer against continued volatile wholesale energy prices. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of August 2022 was £22.2m.
Operational highlights
Good Energy has delivered a resilient performance in the first half of 2022 with continued investment across the business supporting the journey to a zero-carbon Britain.
Smart meter rollout progressing well, with over 36,800 and 43% of customer smart meters installed to date, with over 10,000 installed in 2022. We remain on target to
install over 13,000 this year, increasing the total to 40,000 and 47% of our customer base by the end of 2022.
New product launched for businesses, matching their supply demands directly with generators. This reduces our exposure to wholesale markets and allows our customers to know the exact provenance of the renewable energy.
Two market leading billing platforms integrated. Kraken and Ensek offering an enhanced digital service for customers. Delivering an 'Excellent' 4.6* rating on Trust Pilot.
Resilient business practices offering stability in the face of wholesale market pressures.
Zap-Mapsuccessfully completed a £9m Series A fundraising, valuing Zap-Map at £26.3m post money equity value, including investment from Fleetcor and Good Energy.
The funds raised are expected to fuel the expansion of Zap-Map's development team to deliver its product roadmap and could pave the way for Zap-Map's international expansion.
Zap-Mapregistered users increased 105% to 455,000, reflecting continued strong growth in electric vehicle uptake. Mapping data includes 95% of the UK's public charging points on its network. Over 75% of the UK's EV drivers have downloaded Zap-Map.
Zap-Payrollout continuing at pace, with nine charge point operators and 25% of the rapid charging market signed to date.
Subscription service launched in June 2021. Good levels of customer conversion experienced particularly from new EV drivers, particularly for annual subscriptions.
Fleet service EV fuel card with Fleetcor UK (Allstar Business solutions) launched in March 2022.
Good Energy made an initial £1.08m investment in Zap - Map in 2019 for a 50.1% equity stake. Subsequent investment of £1m via a convertible loan was made in 2021, followed by a further £3.7m in the recent Series A round. Total investment made by Good Energy to date of £5.7m. Good Energy now hold a 49% stake in Zap - Map. Following the £9m series A investment, including £5.3m from Fleetcor, Zap - Map is now valued at £26.3m on a post money equity value.
Customer numbers increased marginally in 2022, with a focus on collections and long-term relationships.
Overall Good Energy customer numbers increased by 0.8% to 276.9k.
Domestic customers increased 2.6% to 86.6k.
Business customers decreased 10.0% to 9.8k
Feed in tariff (FiT) customers increased 0.7% to 180.5k
Robust platform for future growth and resilience. Substantially debt free with a strong cash and cash equivalents position of £22.2m as at the end of August 2022. Enables continued investment across the business and provides sufficient working capital to support our continued resilience to industry-wide headwinds.
We expect the introduction of the Energy Bill Support Scheme to minimise the impact of the rising forward prices over the medium term for customers.
Innovative new payments product for generators remains on track to launch in Q4 2022. A key step for generators combatting the ongoing energy crisis.
Whilst there will inevitably be pain for customers, we are well positioned to help those customers wishing to go green and have the services to generate, consume, share and store fully renewable power.
The Company will invest across energy services through a clear buy and build strategy.
We see returns being driven primarily from a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. M&A will be targeted primarily on accelerating our capability in decentralised energy services and we look forward to updating the market on this as we are in a position to execute.
Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive Officer of Good Energy, said:
"The global energy crisis is escalating further. Russia's stranglehold on gas supplies to Europe has been magnified by further shortages and uncertainty, driving energy prices in the UK to fresh highs. We have been vocal in stating that the only solution in the short term is Government support and demand reduction, with an accelerated roll out of renewables in the medium to longer term. We are now pleased to see the Government take meaningful steps to help customers through winter and beyond.
"Over the past 12 months, the rising cost of energy, multiple supplier failures and everyday consumers having to pick up the bill only serves to highlight a greater need for renewables to play a vital role in our long-term energy strategy. Not only will a shift to cleaner, local electricity sources cut the UK's carbon, it will cut the UK's ties to fossil fuel driven global markets. As a trusted leader in local, decentralised clean power, Good Energy's core purpose has never been more relevant.
"Despite the pressures of the wider market, I am pleased with the resilient performance and continued delivery on our growth strategy during the period. We remain a substantially debt free business with a strong balance sheet, which is of benefit to all our stakeholders, and have taken tangible steps to invest in our future, in both new products for solar customers and supporting Zap- Map's growth by powering electric vehicle drivers.
Demand for clean energy products like solar, storage and electric vehicles is soaring as customers look to cut costs and gain control of their energy. Our mission to help one million homes and
