Prize Draw Terms and Conditions for the Good Energy Group plc 2024 AGM
- The promoter of this prize draw is Good Energy Group plc (company registration number 04000623) whose registered office is at Monkton Park Offices, Monkton Park, Chippenham, SN15 1GH (the "Promoter").
- The prize draw is open to entrants who:
- are a natural living person aged 18 years or over;
- are resident in the UK;
- are registered as a legal holder of shares on the share register of the Promoter or are the beneficial holder of shares in the Promoter through a broker or other financial institution, in each case as at the record date of 7 June 2024; and
-
vote at the Promoter's 2024 Annual
General Meeting ("AGM") by: (a) submitting an online or postal vote between 9:00am on 21 May 2024 and 2:00pm on 18 June 2024, (b) submitting a vote in person at the Promoter's AGM on
20 June 2024 or (c) submitting a valid vote via a broker and providing a screenshot evidencing that you have instructed
your broker to vote on your behalf by email to investor.relations@goodenergy. co.uk.The prize draw is not open to companies, institutions, trusts, proxy or corporate representatives or employees of the Promoter, their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administering the prize draw.
- The prize draw is free to enter and no purchase is necessary. If you are the legal holder of shares in the Promotor you will be automatically entered into the prize draw if you meet the eligibility criteria and have voted. If you are the beneficial owner of shares in the Promotor, you must submit evidence that you have instructed your broker to vote on your behalf.
- All entries must be submitted in accordance with any instructions that accompany the Promoter's request and the Promotor's notice of its 2024 AGM.
- Only one entry per shareholder is permitted.
- The opening date for entries is 9:00am on 21 May 2024. The closing date of the prize draw is the earlier of 11:59pm on 20 June 2024 or when the Promotor's Chair declares the 2024 AGM closed. Entries received after this will not be considered.
- The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed due to a technical fault, technical malfunction, computer hardware or software failure, satellite, network or server failure of any kind.
- A winner will be chosen by random draw performed by a computer process on 20 June 2024 (the "Draw Date").
- Three winners will each receive an eco-hamper worth up to £500. One winner will receive a voucher towards a stay worth up to £1,000.
- Each winner will be notified by email or post (using details provided by the Promoter's
Registrar Computershare Investor Services for direct holders or details provided by the entrant for beneficial holders) before 4 July 2024 and must provide a postal address to claim their prize. If a winner does not respond to the Promoter within 10 days of being notified by the Promoter, then the winner's prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.
- The prize will be sent to the winner by post within 30 days of being notified of their win.
- The prize for the winner is non-exchangeable,non-transferable and no cash alternative is offered.
- The Promoter reserves the right to replace the prize with an alternative prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond the Promoter's control makes it necessary to do so.
- The decision of the Promoter regarding any aspect of the prize draw is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into about it.
- The Promoter must either publish or make available information that indicates that a valid award took place.
To comply with this obligation the Promoter will send the surname and county of prize winners to anyone who emails marketingteam@ goodenergy.co.uk or writes to Head of Marketing, Good Energy, Monkton Park Offices, Monkton Park, Chippenham, SN15 1GH (enclosing a self-addressed envelope) within one month after the closing date for entries. If you object to your surname and county being published or made available, please contact the Promoter. In such circumstances, the Promoter must still provide the information and winning entry to the Advertising Standards Authority on request.
-
Participants are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these terms and conditions upon submitting a valid vote at the
2024 AGM. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse entry, or refuse to award the prize to anyone in breach of these terms and conditions.
- The Promoter reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend, or amend the promotion where it becomes necessary to do so.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will only be processed in connection with the administration of this prize draw or as otherwise set out in the Promoter's privacy policy available www.goodenergy.co.uk/ privacy-policy.
- The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.
