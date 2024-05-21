Good Energy Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based renewable electricity and energy services provider. It is a supplier of renewable power and energy services. It is involved in the business of providing supplies of electricity and gas, the generation of power, the sale of advertising space, and electric vehicle (EV) market data, as well as feed-in-tariff (FiT) administration services. Its segments include Electricity Supply, FiT Administration, Gas Supply, Electricity Generation companies (including wind and solar generation companies), Energy as a Service (including Zap-map and nextgreencar.com), and Holding companies. The Companyâs mobility is the electrification of transport through its investment in Zap-Map, which is an electric vehicle mapping platform to search, plan, pay, share, and drive. It also provides products and services such as Time of Use tariffs for EV drivers and driving behavioral changes. The Company is also focused on the solar and storage installation businesses.

Sector Electric Utilities