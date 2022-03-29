Log in
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/29 08:46:39 am EDT
288 GBX   -4.00%
09:49aGOOD ENERGY : FY2021 Investor presentation
PU
02:09aEarnings Flash (GOOD.L) GOOD ENERGY GROUP Posts FY21 Revenue GBP146M
MT
02:08aEarnings Flash (GOOD.L) GOOD ENERGY GROUP Posts FY21 Loss $-21.80
MT
Good Energy : FY2021 Investor presentation

03/29/2022 | 09:49am EDT
Good Energy Group plc Preliminary results

12 months to 31 December 2021

29 March 2022

Agenda

Overview

Nigel Pocklington, CEO

3

Financial performance

Rupert Sanderson, CFO

9

Strategic update

Nigel Pocklington, CEO

17

Summary

Nigel Pocklington, CEO Rupert Sanderson, CFO

32

2

Preliminary Results | © 2022 Good Energy. Private & Confidential

To support one million homes and businesses cut carbon from their energy and transport use by 2025.

Powering a cleaner, greener, world. We make it simple to generate, share, store, use and travel by clean power.

4

Preliminary Results | © 2022 Good Energy. Private & Confidential

Transformational asset transaction

Strategic disposal of 47.5MW generation portfolio for up to £21.2m.

Using the capital from our past to invest in our future.

5

Preliminary Results | © 2022 Good Energy. Private & Confidential

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 13:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
