  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Good Energy Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/24 11:35:24 am
327 GBX   +0.15%
12:54pGOOD ENERGY : How to keep your home cool in warmer weather
PU
12:24pGOOD ENERGY : What is COP26 and why should you care?
PU
08/19GOOD ENERGY : to offer customers solar and storage through Caplor Energy
PU
Summary 
Summary

Good Energy : How to keep your home cool in warmer weather

08/24/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
Summers are becoming warmer due to climate change. And although some of us may welcome the heat occasionally, we want to make sure our homes can provide a cool retreat. This is especially important during heatwaves, when extra high temperatures can disrupt sleep and be a danger to health.

Here are some of our top tips for keeping the heat out - from simple, free solutions to bigger home improvements.

Quick fixes

Windows and curtains

It may seem like stating the obvious, but getting wiser about windows is a good way to start. If it's hotter outside than in, keep them closed to block out the warmer air. Close the curtains on the sunny side of the house as well to avoid heating up the air indoors even more.

As the outdoor temperature drops in the evening, opening windows on opposite sides of the house to get a cross breeze blowing will cool things down faster.

Switch off

Avoid using appliances that generate lots of heat, such as tumble dryers. Cook meals using the hob or a microwave rather than the main oven, as the oven will release more heat into the surrounding room.

Making fans more effective

Sales of electric fans spike when heatwaves hit, but many of us end up not using them properly. Here are a few things to remember to make sure you're not wasting your energy:

  • Fans don't cool the air, just move it around- there's no point using a fan if you're not in the room, as you won't feel any benefit.
  • Only place a fan by an open window if it's cooler outside - fans will draw air in and recirculate it, so if it's hotter outside keep the window closed.
  • Put a large bowl of ice or cold water in front of the fan -this will provide some instant air conditioning and works best in a smaller space.

Air conditioners

Some types of room are more difficult to keep cool with free methods, such as loft conversions which may be less well insulated and heat up quickly from sun on the roof. In these cases, you could think about investing in a portable air conditioner. Depending on the model you choose, it may need to be installed professionally.

One downside of air conditioning is that they can use quite a lot of electricity. Reduce thisby making sure you're buying a highly efficient model. Go to Which?for more advice on the pros and cons of air conditioners and coolers.

Bigger home improvements

It may seem counter-intuitive, but upgrades that may usually be associated with heating can also provide a helping hand during the summer months.

Roof and wall insulation

Having a well-insulated home doesn't just stop heat from escaping in winter. In summer, the insulation means it will take longer for heat to permeate through the roof and walls from outside, too.

Add some shade on the sunny side

If you have a south or south-west facing home, you'll be in the sun throughout the day. While this is perfect if you want to install solar panels, it can mean your home will heat up more quickly.

To stop the hot afternoon sun streaming through windows, feel inspired by Mediterranean design and install shutters or awnings.

Air source heat pumps

If you're thinking of changing from gas to a renewable heating system, remember that air source heat pumps can also provide cooling during summer.

As moving away from gas means using more electricity, make your heat pump greener by switching to a 100% renewable tariff. That way, you'll know that your extra electricity usage is being matched with electricity generated from renewable sources.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 16:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 3,57 M 3,57 M
Net Debt 2021 34,7 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 53,5 M 73,3 M 73,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 40,9%
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 326,50 GBX
Average target price 310,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC83.43%73
NEXTERA ENERGY9.40%165 572
ENEL S.P.A.-5.36%93 379
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.59%81 419
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.80%77 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.59%70 592