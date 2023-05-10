Good Energy : Ten highlights from Good Energy's 2022 Annual Report

2022 was a momentous year in energy. Spiralling gas prices drove a cost-of-living crisis, proving further that we must rapidly move away from a fossil fuel based economy to cheaper, cleaner greener sources of energy.

Against this backdrop, it was a significant year for Good Energy. Today we're publishing our 2022 Annual Report, which details not only our financial performance for the year but how we progressed on our strategy and purpose.

Here are ten highlights.

Announced in December, this news was not the first highlight chronologically, but we are including it first as the acquisition of established installation company Igloo Works was a very big moment in Good Energy's strategy. It meant we became a heat pump installer, and paved the way for the solar installations we are now offering too. After more than 20 years supplying renewable electricity to people's homes, Good Energy now installs the kit to help you use and generate it too.

Another significant moment late in the year, in December we launched smart Feed-in Tariff export payments to enable thousands of home generators to get paid for exactly how much renewable electricity they send to the energy grid.

We avoided 106 million kg of carbon emissions by supplying 100% renewable electricity to our community of customers.

As a company always committed to cutting carbon, in 2022 Good Energy established Science-based Targets for reducing our workplace carbon emissions. We aim to reduce our emissions by 50% by 2030 - and started by cutting our emissions by 35% this year.

We are proud to have been recommended as a green energy supplier by Friends of the Earth, a charity that we've supported and worked with for well over a decade. We also retained our other excellent green credentials including Uswitch Green Tariff Gold Standard, Which? Eco Provider and Ethical Consumer Best Buy.

Thanks to feedback from Good Energy's staff, we were rated a World Class Employer by the Best Companies survey, receiving the highest three star rating.

To stay true to our value of 'inclusion' and keep driving our diversity and inclusion programme, we joined Inclusive Employers, which provides our organisation with access to learning resources and workshops that help us make Good Energy a genuinely inclusive place to work.

Throughout the energy crisis, our Clean Energy Specialists worked hard to keep supporting our customers and give them the information they need about their energy accounts. Even in these challenging circumstances, their high level of service enabled Good Energy to achieve an Excellent rating on Trustpilot.

Zapmap, the UK's go-to EV charging app went from strength to strength in 2022, as drivers continue to switch to electric and look for ways to search, plan and pay for charging. In its latest funding round, we invested further alongside global fleet payments company Fleetcor bringing Zapmap's value to over £26m, supercharging the company's growth.

Good Energy Group's goal is to help one million homes and businesses cut their carbon by 2025. Between our domestic, business, service installation and Feed-in Tariff customers as well as Zapmap registered users this number hit 795k - well on the way.

