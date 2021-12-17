Good Energy : Why 2021 was a good year for Good Energy

byGood Energy Posted on17 December 2021 Posted in Voices of Good Energy Share this Facebook

In many ways, 2021 has been a year like no other. It may have had its challenging moments, but we're proud of what Good Energy achieved together with our customers and generators.

From saving thousands of tonnes of carbon, to involving the next generation in decisions about how we power a greener future, there was a lot to celebrate. Watch our round-up video to find out more about what we got up to.

