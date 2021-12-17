Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Good Energy Group PLC
  News
  Summary
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
Good Energy : Why 2021 was a good year for Good Energy

12/17/2021 | 10:19am EST
byGood Energy

Posted on17 December 2021

In many ways, 2021 has been a year like no other. It may have had its challenging moments, but we're proud of what Good Energy achieved together with our customers and generators.

From saving thousands of tonnes of carbon, to involving the next generation in decisions about how we power a greener future, there was a lot to celebrate. Watch our round-up video to find out more about what we got up to.

Good Energy

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 15:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 151 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2021 0,40 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2021 37,3 M 49,6 M 49,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 42,4 M 56,5 M 56,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 257,00 GBX
Average target price 437,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 70,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC44.38%57
NEXTERA ENERGY19.55%180 968
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.18%80 427
ENEL S.P.A.-19.67%76 369
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.66%71 590
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.57%68 957