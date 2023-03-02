Advanced search
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
02 March 2023
166.00 GBX   +0.61%
Good Energy : completes first household solar installation
Good Energy touts savings for customers with new smart export product
Good Energy Group PLC Launches New Smart Export Product for its FiT Customers
Good Energy : completes first household solar installation

03/02/2023 | 08:02am EST
Good Energy, the pioneering clean energy company, has completed its first solar installation. Having acquired heat pump installation business Igloo Works in December 2022 with the intention to expand its clean energy services offering, the company has rapidly moved to complete its first domestic rooftop solar PV install.

The development comes soon after the introduction of a smart export for the company's Feed-in Tariff (FiT) customers. As the largest voluntary administrator of the Feed-in Tariff and the second largest overall, with over 180,000 customers to whom it processed over £224m worth of payments in 2021/22, Good Energy is already a very significant business in the solar space. With the introduction of smart export for FiT, solar and storage installation services and a forthcoming market leading export tariff it is rapidly consolidating its leading role.

Solar is experiencing a surge in the UK, with installs in 2022 doubling the year prior to over 130,000 as high energy prices have driven increased interest in households generating their own power. It is a rapidly growing market which Good Energy is well positioned for as a trusted green pioneer with over 20 years as a renewable electricity supplier and a legacy that includes being the first UK company to pay households for the solar energy they generate.

Research from the company's partner Zap-Map, the UK's go-to EV charging app which Good Energy is a major investor in, has shown the strong link between EV drivers and solar too. They are seven times more likely than average to have solar installed at home, with Zap-Map's survey of over 4000 EV drivers showing 29 percent have a PV array. As the app tops 700,000 registered users, this represents another significant area of growth for Good Energy's new services.

Nigel Pocklington, CEO, Good Energy said: "As a major supporter of households with solar for many years, this is a great moment for Good Energy. Not only can we provide customers with the digital services and export tariffs to make a solar install stack up, we can now provide the tech itself too.

"We expect the surging interest in solar to remain high for the forseeable future. Right now it's being driven by the on-going high cost of energy, and we intend to continue to drive interest with competitive export tariffs, financing and bundling to make cutting carbon cost effective."

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 13:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 229 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2022 2,00 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
Net cash 2022 13,0 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 27,4 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 40,8%
Managers and Directors
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Tom Stayt Technology Director
Françoise Woodward Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC-8.33%33
ENERJISA ENERJI A.S.-11.81%198 862
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.42%138 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.93%70 981
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.48%70 778
SOUTHERN COMPANY-11.69%67 861