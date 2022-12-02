Good Energy : has acquired heat pump installer Igloo Works

byGood Energy Posted on02 December 2022 Posted in Energy Share this Facebook

Twitter

Today we're announcing Good Energy is acquiring Igloo Works, in a move that will help more homes switch to heat pumps and away from gas.

Igloo is an established heat pump provider with engineers, technicians and operations specialists which, having helped over 1000 homes on their pathway to low carbon heat to date, is ready to grow. Acquiring an up and running heat pump installation and services business means Good Energy can incorporate Igloo quickly, expanding our own services. And this move means we can jump straight into an area which is critical for decarbonization - heating.

Igloo has been at the forefront of innovation since launching into the heat pump market, as one of the first providers to offer a heat pump for the same price as a fossil fuelled boiler back in 2021. The company places a strong emphasis on transparent pricing, allowing customers to get a personalised estimate online in as little as two minutes.

The heat pump market is experiencing massive growth and set to explode further, as more and more people look to free themselves from costly fossil fuels. By 2030, the market it is expected to grow to £11 billion with annual installs of up to 600,000. As a trusted company with over 20 years of innovation in clean energy and unrivalled green credentials, we think Good Energy united with Igloo's heat pump and energy services expertise can be a true leader in this area.

Igloo will be incorporated into the Good Energy brand, though all installations and services will continue via Igloo for now. The new team will progress to develop new connected products and services for customers looking to cut their carbon and their costs. These will include other clean energy kit such as solar, storage and electric vehicles.

Nigel Pocklington, Chief Executive of Good Energy said: "The heat pump market is hotter than ever.As everyone feels the crunch of gas prices, more customers than ever are eager to cut loose from fossil fuels and take control of their energy by switching to clean power.

"Bringing the Igloo Works team on board is a big step towards our ambition to help a million customers cut their carbon, and it targets a vital area where that's needed - the electrification of heating. With Igloo's established expertise and technology Good Energy will be right at the forefront of this transition.

"I expect 2023 will be a very exciting year for Good Energy's services expansion, as we launch new products for home generators alongside those for heating. Good Energy will soon be the complete package for homes and businesses looking to go green and save money."

Matt Clemow, Founder and Chief Executive of Igloo Works said: "We have a shared vision with Good Energy in helping customers move away from the reliance on fossil fuels. Having clearly demonstrated the market interest, joining a business that has the capital and the existing customer base allows us to accelerate towards this vision. As one of the first to offer a heat pump for the same price as a fossil fuelled boiler back in 2021, we are well placed to help the 1.5 million homes each year who replace their boiler make move to low carbon heating. We are looking forward to growing with Good Energy and helping people make an impact on climate change."

