    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
Good Energy : Pride in people & planet – raising money for climate charity GiveOut

05/27/2021 | 12:37pm BST
At Good Energy, our purpose is to create a cleaner, greener future powered by 100% renewable energy.

We wanted to give people a way to show they stand for the same things we do. We're using Teemill to offer t-shirts and tote bags inspired by our purpose. 100% of profits go to a featured charity that's working to support people and the planet.

Each product is printed on demand to minimise waste, on recycled organic cotton. And when you've worn it out, you can return it to Teemill who break it down and remake the cotton into a fresh new t-shirt. Renewable thinking in action.

To honour Pride month in June, we have launched two brand-new t-shirt designs - 'Pride in people & planet'. 100% of profits will go to the Climate Fund set up by LGBTQIA+ charity GiveOut.

In many countries, LGBTQIA+ people face prejudice that means they are less likely to have safe housing and secure employment. As a marginalised community, they are especially vulnerable to climate change-related natural disasters. For example, in some countries that are already facing extreme weather events, LGBTQIA+ people struggle to access emergency support due to the prejudices they face.

The GiveOut LGBTQI Climate Fund is the first of its kind in the world. It provides vital support for organisations researching the impact of climate breakdown on marginalised communities, and activists advocating for the needs of LGBTQIA+ people in climate disasters.

One of our key values is inclusion. We have tried to make these t-shirts as size inclusive as possible with a variety of both men's and women's sizes available. You can purchase our pride t-shirts on our Teemill website.

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 11:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 189 M -
Net income 2021 2,60 M 3,67 M -
Net Debt 2021 34,7 M 49,0 M -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 46,0 M 65,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 46,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
