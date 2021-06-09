Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Good Energy Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOOD   GB0033600353

GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC

(GOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Energy : When Bulb claims to supply renewable electricity ‘wherever possible', it means just 4% of the time

06/09/2021 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bulbsays itselectricity is sourced from renewable generators 'wherever possible'. The data shows that is only 4% of the time.The other 96% is greenwash.

As Good Energy has helped to shed light on the greenwashing that goes on in energy tariffs, it has been intriguing to see how those greenwash suppliers have responded. Some have attempted transparency. Others have doubled down on their greenwash claims.

Bulb, who have been in the headlines recently for overcharging customersand spiraling complaints, have been a particularly interesting case.

Let's start by recapping how greenwashing energy tariffs work. Energy suppliers can buy electricity from the wholesale market, a mix of whatever is on the grid including fossil fuels, then 'greenwash' it with cheap renewable 'REGO' certificates, sourced separately. The REGOs cost around £1.50 per year per domestic customer, and provide effectively no value to renewable generators.

We believe that genuine green electricity means having direct contracts with the renewable generators, paying them a fair price for the power, and creating a market to encourage more renewables. This video goes into more depth.

Bulb is proud to promote the renewable generators it works with directly. On its website homepageit is quite clear that 'wherever possible, we have direct relationships with these generators to purchase their electricity.'

The problem is that the phrase 'wherever possible' is doing a lotof heavy lifting here. Click through to Bulb's 'Our generators' page and you will find a map listing 29 different generators.

Good Energy has contracts with +1,600 renewable generators. So many that on our generator map, we don't have space to list them all individually. We have around 260,000 customers, more than half of whom are generators themselves.

Bulb has over 1.6 million electricity supply customers. With just 29 generators, things start to look like they don't quite stack up. The majority of these 29 generators are small, like a lot of the 1,600 generators we work with. Small scale generators need to be supported, but 20-odd of them can't power 1.6 million homes.

This is what is revealed in Good Energy's recent joint report with Scottish Power Come Clean On Green,which uses data from consultancy Baringa to look at the issue of greenwashing in the energy retail industry. Bulb came out as one of the worst culprits, backing just 4% of their 'green' tariffs with power bought from renewable generators. The rest is REGO backed wholesale bought electricity.

Back on Bulb's website homepage, this is something the supplier almost admits to: 'we buy the rest from the wholesale market'. But of course as we know, you cannot buy renewable electricity on the wholesale market. You buy whatever is on the grid, including fossil fuel and nuclear power. What Bulb mean is the other 96% is greenwash.

Dig deeper into Bulb's website and you may find the 'how Bulb buys its electricity' page, where the supplier claims 'We have enough PPAs with renewable generators to meet up to 40% of our members' demand. We could reach this percentage on a windy day when our members' demand is low.'

What Bulb is saying is if their 1.6 million customers all used much less electricity at the same time, and it happened to be very windy, they have enough PPAs to meet 40% of demand.

Matching customer demand to renewable power generated in real time is something Good Energy is very familiar with. We promise to match our customers' demand 100% over a year, but aim to match renewable generation with demand right down to the half hour. Through clever forecasting of customer usage and keeping a close eye on the weather, which has a big impact on renewable generation, we achieve this around 90% of the time. Meaning our customers' demand is being matched to actual renewable generation, not just certificates, as closely as is possible, in real time.

Bulb claiming it coulddo similar, for just 40% of customer demand, for an unspecified window of time, if demand is low and generation is high, is likely to be very confusing the average consumer.

Bulb entered the market in 2015 promising to make energy 'simpler, cheaper and greener'. Given their record of making convoluted marketing claims, blocking switches, overcharging customers and greenwashing 96% of their electricity supply, it seems they may need reminding of all three parts of that promise.

Are you concerned about green tariff claims? Read more on our greenwash resource hub.

Disclaimer

Good Energy Group plc published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
04:33aGOOD ENERGY  : When Bulb claims to supply renewable electricity ‘wherever ..
PU
05/27GOOD ENERGY  : Pride in people & planet – raising money for climate charit..
PU
05/26GOOD ENERGY  : Answering your questions about solar panels
PU
05/25GOOD ENERGY  : Introducing our smart meter partners, SMS
PU
05/24GOOD ENERGY  : We're one of the top 50 companies to work for in the South West
PU
05/21GOOD ENERGY  : Designing a biogenerator to support Tanzanian communities and hel..
PU
05/11GOOD ENERGY  : What is eco-anxiety and how can you build resilience to it?
PU
05/04GOOD ENERGY  : Scottishpower - come clean on green, scottishpower and good energ..
AQ
05/04COME CLEAN ON GREEN : ScottishPower and Good Energy Call Time on Energy Greenwas..
PU
05/04GOOD ENERGY  : 2020 Annual Report(opens in new window)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2021 2,60 M 3,69 M 3,69 M
Net Debt 2021 34,7 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 1,11%
Capitalization 45,8 M 64,7 M 64,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 269
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Good Energy Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 380,00 GBX
Last Close Price 279,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nigel Pocklington Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rupert Sanderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
William Elliot Whitehorn Chairman
Emma N. Tinker Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Jones Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC57.02%65
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.49%141 499
ENEL S.P.A.-3.19%99 171
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.59%82 477
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.86%77 376
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.27%67 160