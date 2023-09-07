LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Energy services company Good Energy's CEO called on Thursday for Britain's government to "get out of the way" in order to allow the expansion of decentralised renewable energy systems.

Nigel Pocklington, who joined Good Energy in 2021, told a panel at the Reuters IMPACT conference in London that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government needed to foster an environment where consumer demand and private sector investment can speed along the renewable energy transition.

"I've been doing this job two years and a bit years now and I'm onto my fourth secretary of state for energy," he said. "It's very difficult to operate within this environment."

Concerns have grown in recent months about a green backlash sweeping across Britain and Europe.

Initiatives such as London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, meant to improve urban air quality, have ignited criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan for passing environmental costs onto citizens.

But interest in renewable energy is up, fuelled by the European energy price crisis, with the number of home rooftop solar panel installations doubling in Britain between 2022 and 2023.

Still, government support has not been at the level it should be, Pocklington said.

"I fear at the moment it's all a bit too populist and short-termist."

