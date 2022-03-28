Good Finance Securities : Announcement for the disposal of common share of Good Finance PE Fund 1 Co., Ltd on behalf of subsidiary , Good Finance PE Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):Common share of Good Finance PE Fund 1 Co., Ltd 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28 3.Volume, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: 1,000,000 shares; NTD$10 per share; Total amount: NTD$10,000,000. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Asia Value Capital Co., Ltd., the representative, Ku-han Huang, is also the representative of parent company, Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary value of transfer: a. According to the Article 7 of the articles of association of Good Finance PE Fund 1 Co., Ltd, the transition of share needs to be consented by whole party of shareholders, due to the characteristic of close company. By query to the other shareholder of Good Finance PE Fund 1 Co., Ltd, Asia Value Capital Co., Ltd., the company consents to the transition of shares, and being willing to acquire. b. the previous date and monetary value of transfer:NA 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been an related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction: NA 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party:NA 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (where originally deferred, the status of recognition shall be listed and explained): No gain or loss due to the transaction. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: By mutual consent, the transaction will be paid off in full with NTD$10,000,000 unconditionally. 10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The transaction is based on the conclusion of board of directors from consideration of appraisal report made by ATAX Accounting Firm, and the Fairness Opinion from Hong, Guo-Chao, CPA. 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:NTD$6.25 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary value, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: Cumulative of shares held will decrease to zero. 13.Ratio of securities investment (including the current transaction) to the total assets and shareholder's equity of the parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital on the latest financial statements, as of the present moment: The amount of transaction takes part as 0.06% to the total assets, and as 0.18% to the shareholder's equity of the parent company. The operating capital of the parent company is $5,366,424(thousand NTD). 14.Broker and broker's fee:None 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: The capital received from transaction will be invested in the investment with more potential. 16.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the current transaction:None 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 18.Date of the Board of Directors' resolution:2022/03/28 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:NA 20.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness regarding the current transaction:No 21.Name of the CPA firm:Yangji CPA Firm 22.Name of the CPA:Hong, Guo-Chao 23.License no.of the CPA:FSC number 7064 24.Any other matters that need to be specified:None