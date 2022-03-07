Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6021   TW0006021009

GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6021)
  Report
News 
Summary

Good Finance Securities : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. unaudited net income for February 2022

03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 15:29:39
Subject 
 Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
unaudited net income for February 2022
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Company name:Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
(Original name:Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd.)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
　                         February         Until February
　                    ------------------  ------------------
Net income
before tax
(thousand NTD)                    -6,929              -1,014
Net income
after tax
(thousand NTD)                    -6,030              -1,124
Other comprehensive
income(thousand NTD)                                -210,934
Total comprehensive
income(thousand NTD)                                -212,059
Net worth(billion NTD)                                 5.374
EPS before tax(NTD)               -0.022              -0.003
EPS after tax(NTD)                -0.019              -0.004
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Above figures are unaudited by CPA.

Disclaimer

Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 743 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2020 106 M 3,75 M 3,75 M
Net Debt 2020 1 614 M 57,3 M 57,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 507 M 231 M 231 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,77x
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 17,5%
Chart GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ta-Hsiu Chuang General Manager
Li Ching Sung Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Ku Han Huang Chairman
Chin Shun Chaung Independent Director
Yu Te Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.87%231
MORGAN STANLEY-12.02%153 833
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-5.79%150 055
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-13.82%106 384
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-13.93%59 601
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-6.10%27 608