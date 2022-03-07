Good Finance Securities : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. unaudited net income for February 2022
03/07/2022 | 02:49am EST
Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
15:29:39
Subject
Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
unaudited net income for February 2022
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07
2.Company name:Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
(Original name:Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd.)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
February Until February
------------------ ------------------
Net income
before tax
(thousand NTD) -6,929 -1,014
Net income
after tax
(thousand NTD) -6,030 -1,124
Other comprehensive
income(thousand NTD) -210,934
Total comprehensive
income(thousand NTD) -212,059
Net worth(billion NTD) 5.374
EPS before tax(NTD) -0.022 -0.003
EPS after tax(NTD) -0.019 -0.004
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Above figures are unaudited by CPA.
Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:48:01 UTC.