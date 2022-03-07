Good Finance Securities : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. unaudited net income for February 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/07 2.Company name:Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. (Original name:Ta Ching Securities Co., Ltd.) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: February Until February ------------------ ------------------ Net income before tax (thousand NTD) -6,929 -1,014 Net income after tax (thousand NTD) -6,030 -1,124 Other comprehensive income(thousand NTD) -210,934 Total comprehensive income(thousand NTD) -212,059 Net worth(billion NTD) 5.374 EPS before tax(NTD) -0.022 -0.003 EPS after tax(NTD) -0.019 -0.004 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Above figures are unaudited by CPA.