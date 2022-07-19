Good Finance Securities : Change of Corporate Governance Officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer,research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):Corporate Governance Officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/19 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Ms. Gwei-Lan Lu, Corporate Governance Officer 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: N/A 5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):Retirement 6.Reason for the change:Retirement 7.Effective date:2022/08/02 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new Corporate Governance Officer will be announced after the appointment of the Board of Directors.