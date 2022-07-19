Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6021   TW0006021009

GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6021)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-17
19.90 TWD    0.00%
03:14aGOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Change of Corporate Governance Officer
PU
07/06GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. unaudited net income for June 2022
PU
06/16GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. Completion of Capitalization Change Registration regarding Redemption of the Restricted Stocks to Employees
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Finance Securities : Change of Corporate Governance Officer

07/19/2022 | 03:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/19 Time of announcement 14:56:26
Subject 
 Change of Corporate Governance Officer
Date of events 2022/07/19 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, chief information security officer,research
 and development officer, internal audit officer, or
 designated and non-designated representatives):Corporate
Governance Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/19
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Ms. Gwei-Lan Lu, Corporate Governance Officer
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: N/A
5.Type of change (please enter: "resignation",
"position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement",
"death" or "new replacement"):Retirement
6.Reason for the change:Retirement
7.Effective date:2022/08/02
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:The new
Corporate Governance Officer will be announced after the
appointment of the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer

Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 07:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
03:14aGOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Change of Corporate Governance Officer
PU
07/06GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. unaudited net ..
PU
06/16GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. Completion of ..
PU
06/07GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Announcement of Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. unaudited net ..
PU
06/01GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders..
PU
05/25GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : will hold 2021 Earnings Conference on June 2,2022
PU
05/11Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/28GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : The board of directors approved the cancellation of restricted s..
PU
04/28GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : GoodFinance Securitirs Board of Directors approved the 2022 empl..
PU
04/28GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial statements ..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 279 M - -
Net income 2021 321 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 166 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales 2021 7,47x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ta-Hsiu Chuang General Manager
Li Ching Sung Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Ku Han Huang Chairman
Chin Shun Chaung Independent Director
Yu Te Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.01%206