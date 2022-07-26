Good Finance Securities : Correction of The announcement of resignation of Institution Director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/25 2.Name of legal person:Caterpillar Capital Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Ms. Su-Hua Ku 4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Vice President, Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:To be appointed 6.Resume of the new position holder:To be appointed 7.Reason for the change:Resignation 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2020/06/19~2023/06/18 9.Effective date of the new appointment:To be appointed 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Correction of the format for the announcement of resignation of Institution Director dated on 2022/07/25.