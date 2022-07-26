Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6021   TW0006021009

GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6021)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-24
20.00 TWD    0.00%
06:29aGOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Correction of The announcement of resignation of Institution Director
PU
07/25GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Resignation of Institutional Director
PU
07/19GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Change of Corporate Governance Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Finance Securities : Correction of The announcement of resignation of Institution Director

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/26 Time of announcement 18:19:28
Subject 
 Correction of The announcement of resignation of
Institution Director
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/25
2.Name of legal person:Caterpillar Capital Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ms. Su-Hua Ku
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Vice
President, Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:To be appointed
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be appointed
7.Reason for the change:Resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2020/06/19~2023/06/18
9.Effective date of the new appointment:To be appointed
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Correction of the format for the announcement of
resignation of Institution Director dated on 2022/07/25.

Disclaimer

Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
