Good Finance Securities : Correction of The announcement of resignation of Institution Director
07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/26
Time of announcement
18:19:28
Subject
Correction of The announcement of resignation of
Institution Director
Date of events
2022/07/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/25
2.Name of legal person:Caterpillar Capital Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Ms. Su-Hua Ku
4.Resume of the previous position holder:Senior Vice
President, Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:To be appointed
6.Resume of the new position holder:To be appointed
7.Reason for the change:Resignation
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2020/06/19~2023/06/18
9.Effective date of the new appointment:To be appointed
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Correction of the format for the announcement of
resignation of Institution Director dated on 2022/07/25.
Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:03 UTC.