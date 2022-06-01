Good Finance Securities : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/02 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter: Approved. 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final accounting ledgers and statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: (1)Discussion of amendments to the Company's "Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal": Approved. (2)To new formulation Rules of procedure for shareholders' meeting and to abolition of the original rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meeting:Approved. (3)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock awards for year 2022:Approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.