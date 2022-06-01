Good Finance Securities : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
06/01/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
11:28:50
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/02
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final
accounting ledgers and statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Discussion of amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal":
Approved.
(2)To new formulation Rules of procedure for
shareholders' meeting and to abolition of the
original rules of Procedure for Shareholders'
Meeting:Approved.
(3)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock
awards for year 2022:Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:41:01 UTC.