    6021   TW0006021009

GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6021)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-31
20.50 TWD   -1.91%
GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES : will hold 2021 Earnings Conference on June 2,2022
PU
Good Finance Securities Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Good Finance Securities : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting

06/01/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 11:28:50
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/02
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:
Approved.
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 annual final
accounting ledgers and statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:
None.
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
(1)Discussion of amendments to the Company's
"Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal":
Approved.
(2)To new formulation Rules of procedure for
 shareholders' meeting  and to abolition of the
original rules of Procedure for Shareholders'
Meeting:Approved.
(3)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock
awards for year 2022:Approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Ta Ching Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 03:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 6 352 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 18,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ta-Hsiu Chuang General Manager
Li Ching Sung Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Spokesman
Ku Han Huang Chairman
Chin Shun Chaung Independent Director
Yu Te Shen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD FINANCE SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.21%223
MORGAN STANLEY-12.25%150 683
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-16.65%132 934
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.56%107 280
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.75%41 860
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-14.07%23 016