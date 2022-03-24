Good Finance Securities : Supplementary Announcement to convene the Annual Regular Shareholders'Meeting for the year of 2022 (Hybrid Shareholders'Meeting)

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/24
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/02
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
2F., No. 98, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City ,
Taiwan
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):
visual communication assisted shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)To report the business of 2021
(2)Audit Committee's review report
(3)To report the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds
(4)To report 2021 employees' profit sharing and
directors'compensation'
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(2)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1)To revise the Articles of Incorporation
(2)To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of
Assets
(3)Revised the "Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders'
Meeting" and abolished the original "Rules of Procedure
for the Shareholders' Meeting"(Add)
(4)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock
awards for year 2022(Add)
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:
None
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:
None
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/04
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/02
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)According to Company Law Article 172-1,shareholders
with over 1% shares,must submit in written form (300
words limit) a single motionto the company shareholders
'meeting. The company will accept shareholders proposals
for this Shareholders Meeting between 2022/03/18 to
2022/03/28 with alldocumentation mailed to the Board
Secretariat before 2022/03/28 17:00.Please include name
of a contact person and contact information so as
toallow Board members subsequent reply.Mailing address
for submission of proposals is as follows:
Secretariat to 4F., No. 176, Sec. 2, Minsheng E. Rd.,
Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 104473 , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Please print the words Shareholders Meeting Proposals
on the envelope and post the document via registered
mail.
(2)For this Meeting, Shareholders are allowed
to exercise voting rights electronically, electronic
voting period starts from 2022/05/03 to 2022/05/30,
please vote according to the instructions via Taiwan
Depositor & Clearing Corporation "Stock Vote" website.
(https://www.stockvote.com.tw)
(3) Hybrid shareholders' meeting time: 09:00,2022/06/02
(4) Relevant matters for convening hybrid shareholders'
meetings:
i.Hybrid shareholders' meetings will be convened in
accordance with Article 172-2 of the Company Act and
Chapter II-2 of the Regulations Governing the
Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies.
ii.The Company will use the e-Meeting Platform by the
Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) for this
year's shareholders' meeting. Any organization using
the e-Meeting Platform are required to be in line with
TDCC's operating guidelines, Frequently Asked Questions
(FAQ) and instructions, as well as all other relevant
documents. Please visit the TDCC website for more
information.
(https://www.tdcc.com.tw/portal/zh/page/show/402897967d841
dba017e8eea7fc5009c)
iii. Shareholders who choose to attend shareholders'
meetings virtually will be deemed as having attended
in person.
iv.Shareholders who intend to participate virtually
should, starting from 2022/05/03, complete registrations
and sign-ups on the TDCC Stockvote
(https://www.stockvote.com.tw/evote/index. html)
two days prior to the date of their shareholders' meeting
(before2022/05/30). Participants will check in, watch a
live stream of the meeting, text questions, and cast
their votes at shareholders' meetings.
v. Shareholders, solicitors, or proxy agents who have
registered for attending shareholders' meetings virtually
but intend to attend physically should withdraw their
registration in the same way they have made the registration
two days prior to the date of shareholders' meetings.
Participants who fail to withdraw their registration by the
said deadline can only attend virtually.
vi. Shareholders who have exercised their voting right via
written or electronic means but intend to attend
shareholders' meetings virtually should withdraw their
declaration of intent in the same way they have exercised
their voting right two days prior to the date of
shareholders' meetings. If participants fail to withdraw
their declaration of intent by the said deadline, only the
ballots cast via written or electronic means will count.
vii. Shareholders who attend shareholders' meetings
virtually and do not withdraw their declaration of intent
after exercising their voting right via written or
electronic means can only exercise their proposing and
voting rights regarding extempore motions.
They cannot vote on the original meeting proposals and the
amendments to the content of the original meeting proposals,
or propose to amend the content of the original meeting
proposals.
viii. Shareholders who have appointed proxy agents to attend
shareholders' meetings are not allowed to attend themselves,
except for relevant provisions stipulated in the Regulations
Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of
Public Companies or the Company Act. Shareholders whose
Power of Attorney (POA) has arrived at the Company to state
that they have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders'
meetings but later intend to attend shareholders' meetings
virtually should notify the Company to withdraw their
appointment in writing two days prior to the date of
shareholders' meetings. If participants fail to withdraw
their appointment by the said deadline, only the ballots
cast by their proxy agents will count.
ix. In the event that the e-Meeting Platform fails or
shareholders have difficulty attending virtually, before
the chairperson announces the commencement of shareholders'
meetings or during the meetings, due to natural disasters,
incidents, or other force majeure, companies should check
the total shares of shareholders that have attended. If the
total shares do not reach the legally required number for
resolutions in shareholders'meetings after deducting the
shares of shareholders that attend virtually, then the
meetings should be adjourned. The Company will postpone or
reconvene their meeting on 2022/06/06 at 09:00 in
(2F., No. 98, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City Taiwan).
Shareholders who have been listed on the shareholders
register by the book closure date are entitled to attend
shareholders' meetings. The Company will not resend
their meeting notice.
x.In the event that the said shareholders' meetings are to be
postponed or reconvened, the Company will issue a Significant
Announcement onto the Market Observation Post System(MOPS).
xi. For matters not covered, please refer to the Regulations
Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of
Public Companies and related regulations.