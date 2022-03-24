Good Finance Securities : Supplementary Announcement to convene the Annual Regular Shareholders'Meeting for the year of 2022 (Hybrid Shareholders'Meeting)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/24 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/02 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 2F., No. 98, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City , Taiwan 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): visual communication assisted shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)To report the business of 2021 (2)Audit Committee's review report (3)To report the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds (4)To report 2021 employees' profit sharing and directors'compensation' 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)To accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements (2)Acknowledgment of the 2021 Earnings Distribution 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1)To revise the Articles of Incorporation (2)To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (3)Revised the "Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders' Meeting" and abolished the original "Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders' Meeting"(Add) (4)To approve the issuance of employee restricted stock awards for year 2022(Add) 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters: None 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions: None 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/04 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/02 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1)According to Company Law Article 172-1,shareholders with over 1% shares,must submit in written form (300 words limit) a single motionto the company shareholders 'meeting. The company will accept shareholders proposals for this Shareholders Meeting between 2022/03/18 to 2022/03/28 with alldocumentation mailed to the Board Secretariat before 2022/03/28 17:00.Please include name of a contact person and contact information so as toallow Board members subsequent reply.Mailing address for submission of proposals is as follows: Secretariat to 4F., No. 176, Sec. 2, Minsheng E. Rd., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City 104473 , Taiwan (R.O.C.) Please print the words Shareholders Meeting Proposals on the envelope and post the document via registered mail. (2)For this Meeting, Shareholders are allowed to exercise voting rights electronically, electronic voting period starts from 2022/05/03 to 2022/05/30, please vote according to the instructions via Taiwan Depositor & Clearing Corporation "Stock Vote" website. (https://www.stockvote.com.tw) (3) Hybrid shareholders' meeting time: 09:00,2022/06/02 (4) Relevant matters for convening hybrid shareholders' meetings: i.Hybrid shareholders' meetings will be convened in accordance with Article 172-2 of the Company Act and Chapter II-2 of the Regulations Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies. ii.The Company will use the e-Meeting Platform by the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) for this year's shareholders' meeting. Any organization using the e-Meeting Platform are required to be in line with TDCC's operating guidelines, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and instructions, as well as all other relevant documents. Please visit the TDCC website for more information. (https://www.tdcc.com.tw/portal/zh/page/show/402897967d841 dba017e8eea7fc5009c) iii. Shareholders who choose to attend shareholders' meetings virtually will be deemed as having attended in person. iv.Shareholders who intend to participate virtually should, starting from 2022/05/03, complete registrations and sign-ups on the TDCC Stockvote (https://www.stockvote.com.tw/evote/index. html) two days prior to the date of their shareholders' meeting (before2022/05/30). Participants will check in, watch a live stream of the meeting, text questions, and cast their votes at shareholders' meetings. v. Shareholders, solicitors, or proxy agents who have registered for attending shareholders' meetings virtually but intend to attend physically should withdraw their registration in the same way they have made the registration two days prior to the date of shareholders' meetings. Participants who fail to withdraw their registration by the said deadline can only attend virtually. vi. Shareholders who have exercised their voting right via written or electronic means but intend to attend shareholders' meetings virtually should withdraw their declaration of intent in the same way they have exercised their voting right two days prior to the date of shareholders' meetings. If participants fail to withdraw their declaration of intent by the said deadline, only the ballots cast via written or electronic means will count. vii. Shareholders who attend shareholders' meetings virtually and do not withdraw their declaration of intent after exercising their voting right via written or electronic means can only exercise their proposing and voting rights regarding extempore motions. They cannot vote on the original meeting proposals and the amendments to the content of the original meeting proposals, or propose to amend the content of the original meeting proposals. viii. Shareholders who have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders' meetings are not allowed to attend themselves, except for relevant provisions stipulated in the Regulations Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies or the Company Act. Shareholders whose Power of Attorney (POA) has arrived at the Company to state that they have appointed proxy agents to attend shareholders' meetings but later intend to attend shareholders' meetings virtually should notify the Company to withdraw their appointment in writing two days prior to the date of shareholders' meetings. If participants fail to withdraw their appointment by the said deadline, only the ballots cast by their proxy agents will count. ix. In the event that the e-Meeting Platform fails or shareholders have difficulty attending virtually, before the chairperson announces the commencement of shareholders' meetings or during the meetings, due to natural disasters, incidents, or other force majeure, companies should check the total shares of shareholders that have attended. If the total shares do not reach the legally required number for resolutions in shareholders'meetings after deducting the shares of shareholders that attend virtually, then the meetings should be adjourned. The Company will postpone or reconvene their meeting on 2022/06/06 at 09:00 in (2F., No. 98, Yanchang Rd., Xinyi Dist., Taipei City Taiwan). Shareholders who have been listed on the shareholders register by the book closure date are entitled to attend shareholders' meetings. The Company will not resend their meeting notice. x.In the event that the said shareholders' meetings are to be postponed or reconvened, the Company will issue a Significant Announcement onto the Market Observation Post System(MOPS). xi. For matters not covered, please refer to the Regulations Governing the Administration of Shareholder Services of Public Companies and related regulations.