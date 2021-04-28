Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Good Friend International Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2398   KYG398001001

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

(2398)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Good Friend International : (1) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

04/28/2021 | 05:21am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

友佳國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2398)

    1. POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING;
      AND
  2. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS
    ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
    AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of unaudited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 March 2021 (the "Announcement"); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 April 2021 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to be held on Friday, 30 April 2021 (the "Board Meeting") to approve the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its publication.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the auditing process for the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 was expected to be completed on or before 30 April 2021. However, due to the current situation in relation to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Germany and Italy (in which the Company's associated companies are located), additional time is required to complete the auditing process. The Company wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the auditing process is expected to be completed on or before 14 May 2021, and therefore, the Company expects that the 2020 audited annual results and the 2020 annual report will be published on or before 14 May 2021 .

The Board hereby announces that the Board Meeting will be postponed to 14 May 2021.

By Order of the Board

Good Friend International Holdings Inc.

CHU Chih-Yaung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) three executive directors, namely Mr. Chu Chih-Yaung, Mr. Chen Min-Ho and Mr. Wen Chi-Tang; and (ii) three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Koo Fook Sun, Louis, Mr. Yu Yu-Tang and Mr. Kao Wen-Cheng.

Good Friend International Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 875 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2020 -240 M -37,0 M -37,0 M
Net Debt 2020 363 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 391 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 37,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chih Yaung Chu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fook Sun Koo Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Tang Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Wen Cheng Kao Independent Non-Executive Director
Min Ho Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.-15.94%60
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD7.68%4 128
KENNAMETAL INC.13.77%3 444
CONZZETA AG6.07%2 612
DMG MORI CO., LTD.11.66%2 002
OKUMA CORPORATION7.28%1 801
