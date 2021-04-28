Good Friend International : (1) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (2) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOOD FRIEND INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.

友佳國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2398)

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING;

AND DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to (i) the announcement of unaudited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 of Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 March 2021 (the "Announcement"); and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 April 2021 in relation to the meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") to be held on Friday, 30 April 2021 (the "Board Meeting") to approve the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 and its publication.

As disclosed in the Announcement, the auditing process for the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 was expected to be completed on or before 30 April 2021. However, due to the current situation in relation to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Germany and Italy (in which the Company's associated companies are located), additional time is required to complete the auditing process. The Company wishes to update the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that the auditing process is expected to be completed on or before 14 May 2021, and therefore, the Company expects that the 2020 audited annual results and the 2020 annual report will be published on or before 14 May 2021 .