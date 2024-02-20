Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQB: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, announced that it signed a definitive agreement with a major Canadian financial institution on February 13, 2024 to refinance the mortgage outstanding with Business Development Bank of Canada ("BDC") on the land and building located at the Company's Brampton, Ontario facility.

Under the terms of the agreement, the BDC mortgage will be refinanced with a $12.9 million 3-year fixed rate mortgage, featuring a 25-year amortization period. Principal and interest will be paid monthly at a rate within a range of 5.8% - 6.2% per annum. The rate will be fixed at closing. The Company anticipates receiving net proceeds of approximately $2.1 million following repayment of the BDC mortgage and the remaining vendor take back loan associated with the Shepherd Thermoforming & Packaging Inc. acquisition. The close of the transaction is expected to occur on or around February 26, 2024.

"This refinancing reduces our interest rate payable on this facility and will result in annual cash flow savings of approximately $300,000 without any material increase to our net debt," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "This action is consistent with our stated objective to restructure and renegotiate our debt obligations in order to reduce the burden of cash interest payments."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

