Official GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQB: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today launched its first-ever "Sustainability Guide Book". This educational resource aims to help businesses navigate key considerations when selecting the best sustainable packaging solution for their food products.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/193628_4810470b646288e8_001full.jpg

The "Sustainability Guide Book" provides timely and relevant advice to some of the most urgent questions that businesses face when switching to eco-friendly packaging. With complex and constantly changing sustainability regulations, businesses are finding it challenging to understand how regional and national government mandates can impact their packaging decisions.





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/193628_4810470b646288e8_002full.jpg

Other frequently asked questions on topics such as packaging design and fit, materials, consumer preferences, and disposal, can become confusing quickly. Without thoughtful guidance from experts in the industry who have a strong understanding of both the importance of packaging design, and the environmental and social consequences of various packaging materials, businesses may find it difficult to choose the best sustainable option that considers both their operational and environmental needs.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/193628_4810470b646288e8_003full.jpg

"The key tips from the 'Sustainability Guide Book' are meant to help give companies an overview of how to navigate the sustainable packaging landscape," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "There is no single solution for what makes packaging sustainable. Our goal is to encourage people to take the first step by making it as easy as possible to understand what sustainable packaging options exist and how a combination of design and eco-friendly materials is often the best solution for their business. We've gained a lot of experience over the years, and if we can use that expertise to assist others in navigating all the choices, we're helping to collectively make the largest positive environmental impact."

Download the Sustainability Guide Book here.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO

Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:

Spencer Churchill

Investor Relations

1-877-286-0617 ext. 113

invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193628