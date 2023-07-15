good natured Products Inc. announced the appointment of Karl Sanft to the company's board of directors, effective July 14, 2023. Karl Sanft to view an enhanced version of this graphic. Karl currently serves as President & CEO of 24 Hour Fitness having originally joined in April 2019 as COO.

He is known for his track record of delivering significant business growth, leadership and expertise in sales, operational effectiveness and P&L management. Starting his career at K-Mart and Office Depot, Mr. Sanft later joined Best Buy and rose to Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail Operations over his 20-year tenure with the company. He currently resides in California and is a graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in Business Administration &Management.