US-based Flax4Life and good natured(R) Team Up to Deliver Plant-based Packaging

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC.

10/20/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2020) -  good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured®"), is pleased to announce that Flax4Life, a leading producer of truly delicious, certified gluten-free and allergy-friendly baked goods with nationwide US distribution, has made the switch to custom-designed good natured® packaging made from renewable, plant-based materials.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/66347_61c2e0b284cb8996_001.jpg

Flax4Life new plant-based packaging

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3674/66347_61c2e0b284cb8996_001full.jpg

Supplying national retailers such as Whole Foods, Kroger and Publix, Flax4Life offers a full range of delicious treats from muffins to granola to chocolate brownies for consumers with food sensitivities to gluten, dairy and nuts. Switching to good natured® plant-based packaging allowed Flax4Life to extend their commitment to health all the way through to the packaging. With no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals that are potentially hazardous to human health or the environment, Flax4Life's new good natured® packaging is also certified compostable to create a full closed loop.

"The switch to eco-friendly and renewable packaging, thus reducing thousands of pounds of petroleum plastic in the environment, is a very proud and important change for our company," said Kasondra Shippen, General Manager at Flax4Life. "We're focused on ensuring our products and our operations are as healthy and sustainable as possible and introducing good natured® plant-based packaging allowed us to take the next big step in that direction."

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured® added: "Flax4Life makes fantastic products, and I should know because I've been eating lots of them! This has been a great opportunity to show how we can support our customers with custom packaging that meets their unique needs while also fulfilling environmental objectives. We know food producers, like Flax4Life, often need options that are not available off the shelf from our competitors, and this is a big way in which we differentiate ourselves and drive long-term, valued relationships."

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of better everyday products® made with the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern potentially harmful to human health and the environment.

With a growing assortment of over 385 products and services, good natured® creates eco-friendly home and business products, food packaging, restaurant/take-out containers, medical and industrial supplies designed to do good for the planet, good for human health and good for business by driving incremental sales, minimizing waste and reducing environmental impact, all bundled up in a fresh and approachable brand.

For more information: goodnaturedproducts.com

About Flax4Life

Flax4Life is a family-owned and operated bakery producing the best tasting, nutritious, and flax-based gluten-free products on the market. They started to develop products that are gluten-free and health-oriented over a decade ago when a few members of their family became very ill. After two years of not getting any answers and seeing countless doctors and specialists, they finally discovered that they had Celiac Disease. Shortly after, they discovered almost everyone in their family was either gluten-intolerant or had Celiac Disease. As a family of bakers with four generations of baking and distribution of baked goods, it became their mission to develop products that have many health benefits, are gluten-free, made with all-natural ingredients but, most importantly, tastes delicious.

For more information: Flax4Life.com

On behalf of the Company:
Paul Antoniadis - Executive Chair & CEO
Contact: 1-604-566-8466

Investor Contact:
Spencer Churchill
Investor Relations
1-877-286-0617 ext. 113
invest@goodnaturedproducts.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66347

© Newsfilecorp 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
