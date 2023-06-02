Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Good Times Restaurants Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTIM   US3821408792

GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC.

(GTIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:37:43 2023-06-01 pm EDT
2.970 USD   +2.77%
07:32aGood Times Restaurants Inc. Announces the Departure of a Board Member
BU
05/19Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces the Departure of a Board Member

06/02/2023 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM), today announced that Geoffrey R. Bailey, is retiring from the Board of Directors after nearly three decades of service.

“Geoff has been instrumental in defining the vision and strategy for Good Times Restaurants and its brands and has guided the company through many ups and downs,” said Ryan M. Zink, President and CEO. “It has been an honor to serve on the board with him and I would personally like to wish Geoff a happy retirement.”

“It has been my pleasure to serve our Shareholders for twenty-six years, and it is bittersweet to be officially retiring,” said Geoff Bailey. “I believe that the Company is well-positioned for future success and the time is right for me to pursue this next chapter in my life. I wish management and the board success on this journey and have the utmost confidence that they will continue to execute at the highest level.”

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.: Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, and licenses 40 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. owns, operates and franchises 31 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants primarily in Colorado. Good Times is a regional quick-service concept featuring 100% all-natural burgers and chicken sandwiches, signature wild fries, green chili breakfast burritos and fresh frozen custard desserts.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC.
07:32aGood Times Restaurants Inc. Announces the Departure of a Board Member
BU
05/19Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
05/09Good Times Restaurants : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Good Times Restaurants Inc. Plans to Open New Restaurants
CI
05/09Transcript : Good Times Restaurants Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Good Times Restaurants Reports Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ending March 28, 2..
BU
05/09Tranche Update on Good Times Restaurants Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Februa..
CI
05/09Good Times Restaurants Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
05/09Good Times Restaurants Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 138 M - -
Net income 2022 -2,64 M - -
Net Debt 2022 42,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 34,8 M 34,8 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 2 411
Free-Float 71,4%
Chart GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ryan M. Zink President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Karnes Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Geoffrey R. Bailey Chairman
Donald L. Stack Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Erik Jobson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC.29.02%35
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.69%111 791
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.46%48 200
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.16.92%19 558
SODEXO13.88%15 971
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-27.77%11 516
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer