Good Times Restaurants Inc. (Nasdaq: GTIM), operator of Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter ended December 26, 2023 financial results on January 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Ryan M. Zink, Chief Executive Officer and Keri August, Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. A press release with financial results will be issued prior to the call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 210-2831, Conference ID 3024033. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website www.goodtimesburgers.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.: Good Times Restaurants Inc. owns, operates, and licenses 41 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. owns, operates and franchises 31 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants primarily in Colorado. Good Times is a regional quick-service concept featuring 100% all-natural burgers and chicken sandwiches, signature wild fries, green chili breakfast burritos and fresh frozen custard desserts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words “intend,” “may,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “seek”, “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company, the disruption to our business from pandemics and other public health emergencies, the impact and duration of staffing constraints at our restaurants, the impact of supply chain constraints and the current inflationary environment, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and the ability to implement those plans and integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, other general economic and operating conditions, risks associated with our share repurchase program, risks associated with the acquisition of additional restaurants, the adequacy of cash flows and the cost and availability of capital or credit facility borrowings to provide liquidity, changes in federal, state, or local laws and regulations affecting the operation of our restaurants, including minimum wage and tip credit regulations, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of Good Times’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2023 filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC.

