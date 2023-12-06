Official GOOD2GO4 CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 6, 2023) - Good2Go4 Corp. (TSXV: GFOR.P) (the "Corporation") wishes to announce that at the annual meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023, all matters were unanimously approved by shareholders including the re-election of James Cassina, Sandra Hall and Dikshant Batra as directors, the re-appointment of MNP LLP as auditors and annual approval of the Corporation's rolling 10% stock option plan along with certain amendments.

In respect of the stock option plan amendments, the changes include the addition of limitations on options granted for investor relation services including vesting requirements, clarification on matters requiring disinterested shareholder approval and other housekeeping matters. A full copy of the amended plan can be found in the information circular sent to shareholders in connection with the meeting at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Corporation is a capital pool company pursuant to Policy 2.4 of the Exchange (the "CPC Policy"). Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC Policy, until the completion of its "Qualifying Transaction" (as defined in the CPC Policy), the Corporation will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company is considered highly speculative.

For further information, please contact:

James Cassina

Director, CEO

Tel.: 416-364-4039

Forward-looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that management of the Corporation expect, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/190136