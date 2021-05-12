Goodbaby International : REVENUE PERFORMANCE FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

好 孩 子 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code : 1086)

REVENUE PERFORMANCE

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

This announcement is made by Goodbaby International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company, the revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2021 (the "Period") was approximately HK$2,084.9 million, representing a record first quarter and strong growth of 27.2% from approximately HK$1,639.7 million for the corresponding period in 2020. During the Period, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, particularly exchange rate fluctuation between RMB and HKD, and between EUR and HKD, impacted the overall revenue growth due to translation of the Group's revenue from the original currencies into the Group's reporting currency in HKD. On a constant currency basis1, the Group's revenue for the Period recorded a 19.5% increase as compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

Three months ended 31 March Change on a constant (HK$ million) 2021 (unaudited) 2020 (unaudited) Change (%) currency basis (%) Revenue $2,084.9 $1,639.7 27.2% 19.5% Change on a constant Amount % of Revenue Amount % of Revenue Change (%) currency basis (%) Strategic Brands Revenue 1,723.0 82.6% 1,406.1 85.8% 22.5% 14.7% CYBEX 713.0 34.2% 514.0 31.4% 38.7% 27.4% gb 541.0 25.9% 449.5 27.4% 20.4% 10.7% Evenflo 469.0 22.5% 442.6 27.0% 5.9% 4.0%