Goodfellow : Press release October 7, 2021 Goodfellow Reports its Results for the Third Quarter Ended August 31, 2021
10/08/2021
NEWS RELEASE
From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
450 635-6511
450 635-3730info@goodfellowinc.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
GOODFELLOW REPORTS ITS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021
Delson, Quebec, October 7, 2021 - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2021. The Company reported a net income of $10.0 million or $1.17 per share compared to a net income of $6.7 million or $0.78 per share a year ago. Sales for the three months ended August 31, 2021 were $168.0 million compared to $138.8 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 22% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 31% and export sales decreased 12%. Selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $2.4 million.
For the nine months ended August 31, 2021, the Company reported a net income of $27.8 million or $3.24 per share compared to a net income of $8.0 million or $0.94 per share a year ago. Sales were $472.9 million compared to $331.5 million last year. Sales in Canada increased 47% compared to the same period a year ago, while sales in the United States increased 17% and export sales increased 8% compared to the same period a year ago. On the operating side, selling, administrative and general expenses increased overall by $11.5 million.
Third-quarter results of fiscal 2021 were characteristic for the period, which is considered the driver of the seasonal product business. At the onset of July, market conditions were increasingly difficult with the commodity pricing crisis that played havoc with demand in all sectors. Also, new home construction, renovation, manufacturing and industrial sectors showed some signs of slowing. Goodfellow was able to rely on its diversified offering and value-added capabilities to retain market share and continue on a positive trend.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
August 31
August 31
August 31
August 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Sales
167,953
138,843
472,911
331,462
Expenses
Cost of goods sold
133,048
111,030
369,227
266,748
Selling, administrative and general expenses
20,210
17,834
62,922
51,402
Net financial costs
751
679
2,141
2,152
154,009
129,543
434,290
320,302
Earnings before income taxes
13,944
9,300
38,621
11,160
Income taxes
3,905
2,604
10,837
3,125
Total comprehensive income
10,039
6,696
27,784
8,035
Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted
1.17
0.78
3.24
0.94
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As at
As at
As at
August 31
November 30
August 31
2021
2020
2020
$
$
$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
1,726
3,466
1,884
Trade and other receivables
72,118
76,093
64,511
Inventories
115,046
84,740
82,498
Prepaid expenses
4,290
2,584
2,077
Total Current Assets
193,180
166,883
150,970
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment
30,220
31,148
31,536
Intangible assets
2,789
3,238
3,420
Right-of-use assets
12,630
14,324
15,113
Defined benefit plan asset
1,901
1,945
2,188
Other assets
785
785
778
Total Non-Current Assets
48,325
51,440
53,035
Total Assets
241,505
218,323
204,005
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
24,681
28,570
23,872
Trade and other payables
41,680
39,614
35,818
Income taxes payable
7,418
4,859
3,246
Provision
2,730
1,473
1,514
Dividend payable
-
2,141
-
Current portion of lease liabilities
4,270
4,315
4,338
Total Current Liabilities
80,779
80,972
68,788
Non-Current Liabilities
Lease liabilities
11,405
13,343
14,194
Deferred income taxes
1,597
1,597
2,269
Defined benefit plan obligation
1,280
1,182
734
Total Non-Current Liabilities
14,282
16,122
17,197
Total Liabilities
95,061
97,094
85,985
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
9,424
9,424
9,424
Retained earnings
137,020
111,805
108,596
146,444
121,229
118,020
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
241,505
218,323
204,005
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
August 31
August 31
August 31
August 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Operating Activities
Net earnings
10,039
6,696
27,784
8,035
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment
636
678
1,901
2,002
Right-of-use assets
1,055
1,084
3,111
3,265
Intangible assets
153
183
467
546
Accretion expense on provision
11
18
33
54
Increase (decrease) in provision
(76)
-
1,224
(10)
Income taxes
3,905
2,604
10,837
3,125
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(1)
(1)
(8)
(11)
Interest expense
247
187
707
825
Interest on lease liabilities
143
167
446
520
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense
63
52
142
158
Other
21
(13)
(10)
28
16,196
11,655
46,634
18,537
Changes in non-cash working capital items
24,168
9,239
(25,824)
(3,915)
Interest paid
(287)
(114)
(1,300)
(733)
Income taxes paid
(914)
478
(8,278)
(613)
22,967
9,603
(35,402)
(5,261)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
39,163
21,258
11,232
13,276
Financing Activities
Net increase (decrease) in bank loans
14,000
-
9,000
(5,000)
Net decrease in banker's acceptances
(50,000)
(21,000)
(12,000)
(5,000)
Payment of lease liabilities
(1,156)
(1,312)
(3,390)
(3,954)
Dividend paid
-
-
(4,710)
(1,712)
(37,156)
(22,312)
(11,100)
(15,666)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(238)
(222)
(975)
(732)
Increase in intangible assets
-
(3)
(18)
(39)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
(1)
10
13
(238)
(226)
(983)
(758)
Net cash inflow (outflow)
1,769
(1,280)
(851)
(3,148)
Cash position, beginning of period
(3,724)
(708)
(1,104)
1,160
Cash position, end of period
(1,955)
(1,988)
(1,955)
(1,988)
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash
1,726
1,884
1,726
1,884
Bank overdraft
(3,681)
(3,872)
(3,681)
(3,872)
(1,955)
(1,988)
(1,955)
(1,988)
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the nine months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
