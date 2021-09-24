Log in
Goodfellow : Press release September 24, 2021 Goodfellow Announces Resignation of a Director

09/24/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

From: Goodfellow Inc.

Patrick Goodfellow

President and CEO

  1. 450 635-6511
  1. 450 635-3730info@goodfellowinc.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GOODFELLOW INC. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Delson, Quebec, September 24, 2021 - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announces that Mr. Normand Morin has informed the Board of Directors that he is resigning effective immediately.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Morin for his contribution throughout his tenure as director of the Company.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

Disclaimer

Goodfellow Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 20:21:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
