Goodfellow : Press release September 24, 2021 Goodfellow Announces Resignation of a Director

GOODFELLOW INC. ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR RESIGNATION

Delson, Quebec, September 24, 2021 - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announces that Mr. Normand Morin has informed the Board of Directors that he is resigning effective immediately.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Morin for his contribution throughout his tenure as director of the Company.

