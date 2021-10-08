Goodfellow : Quarterly report Q3 - 2021

(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Sales
$454,103
$449,587
$475,207
$523,659
$565,173
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
$19,022
$4,269
$3,277
$(3,275)
$(16,294)
Net earnings (loss)
$13,811
$3,054
$2,571
$(2,094)
$(12,105)
- per share
$1.61
$0.36
$0.30
$(0.25)
$(1.42)
Cash flow
(excluding non-cash working capital,
income tax paid and interest paid)
$28,645
$9,775
$9,705
$2,630
$(10,802)
- per share (1)
$3.35
$1.14
$1.14
$0.31
$(1.27)
Shareholders' equity
$121,229
$113,408
$112,863
$109,434
$110,693
- per share (1)
$14.16
$13.24
$13.27
$12.86
$13.01
Share price at year-end
$6.71
$4.82
$6.00
$8.33
$9.05
Dividend paid per share
$0.20
$0.10
-
-
$0.30
(1) Non-IFRS financial measures - refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this MD&A
NET EARNINGS (LOSS) (in million $)
SHARE PRICE
20
10
0
$14
2016 9.05 $
2017 8.33 $
$3 $3
$(2)
$(12)
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020
2018 6.00 $
2019 4.82 $
2020 6.71 $
TABLE OF CONTENTS
President's Report to the Shareholders..................
2
Management's Discussion and Analysis ...............
3
Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes.....
13
Directors and Officers..........................................
23
Sales Offices and Distribution Centres................
24
HEAD OFFICE
Toll-Free Canada: 1-800-361-6503
225 Goodfellow Street
Tel.: 450-635-6511
Delson, Quebec
Fax: 450-635-3729
J5B 1V5
info@goodfellowinc.com
Canada
www.goodfellowinc.com
1
PRESIDENT'S REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS
At the onset of summer 2021, the lumber industry faced significant shortages of specialty items, as well as stratospheric commodity price levels. In June, it became apparent that the consumer was not able to absorb this hyper-inflation. As a result, in August we were witness to the most rapid commodity price collapse in history and exposed to its repercussions.
Goodfellow realized $168M in revenue with net income of $10M in Q3 2021 as compared to $139M and $7M in the same quarter of 2020. The Company relied on its diversified offering and strong value-added order file to achieve this result despite the unprecedented conditions. Entering Q4 the Company is extremely focused on product turnover and seasonal inventory reconciliation.
Although supply interruptions are now the norm, Goodfellow remains committed to being a frontrunner in the distribution of value-added, specialty wood products. The Company will preserve its strong balance sheet by focusing on streamlined inventory levels and continuing to provide superior customer service.
Sincerely,
Patrick Goodfellow
President and Chief Executive Officer
October 7, 2021
2
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Goodfellow Inc. (hereafter the "Company") interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on October 7, 2021.
The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the corresponding notes for the years ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019.
The MD&A provides a review of the significant developments and results of operations of the Company during the nine months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020.
The interim consolidated financial statements ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
All amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Additional information relating to Goodfellow Inc., including the Annual Information Form and the Annual Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This MD&A contains implicit and/or explicit forecasts, as well as forward-looking statements on the objectives, strategies, financial position, operating results and activities of Goodfellow Inc. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding liquidity and risk management in the current economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, these statements are forward-looking to the extent that they are based on expectations relative to markets in which the Company exercises its activities and on various assessments and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. Our actual results could differ significantly from management's expectations if recognized or unrecognized risks and uncertainties affect our results or if our assessments or assumptions are inaccurate. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the effects of general economic and business conditions including the cyclical nature of our business; industry competition; inflation, credit, currency and interest rate risks; environmental risk; level of demand and financial performance of the manufacturing industry; competition from vendors; changes in customer demand; extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers or retaining existing ones and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors' services; increased customer bankruptcies; dependence on key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related climate of uncertainty; laws and regulation; information systems, cost structure and working capital requirements; occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events and other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedar.com. For these reasons, we cannot guarantee the results of these forward-looking statements. The MD&A gives an insight into our past performance as well as the future strategies and key performance indicators as viewed by our management team at Goodfellow Inc. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
COVID-19
The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company. These include in particular the assumption that the Company's manufacturing and distribution facilities will remain open and in operation, the assumption that its workforce will remain healthy, the assumption that hardware and lumber stores and other industrial and manufacturing clients will remain open and will continue ordering and selling the Company's products, the assumption that construction activity will not be halted by mandatory closures and the assumption that the Company's supply chain will not be interrupted. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
In addition to discussing earnings in accordance with IFRS, this MD&A provides cash flow per share and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ["EBITDA"] as a non-IFRS financial measure. These financial measures are not prescribed by IFRS and are not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management considers it to be useful information to assist knowledgeable investors in evaluating the cash generating capabilities of the Company. Cash flow per share is defined as cash flow from operations (excluding non-cash working capital, income tax paid and interest paid) of $16.2 million for the three months and $46.6 million for the nine months ended August 31, 2021, divided by the total number of outstanding shares of 8,562,554.
3
Reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(thousands of dollars)
August 31
August 31
August 31
August 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
$
$
$
$
Net earnings
10,039
6,696
27,784
8,035
Income taxes
3,905
2,604
10,837
3,125
Net financial costs
751
679
2,141
2,152
Operating income
14,695
9,979
40,762
13,312
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
636
678
1,901
2,002
Amortization of right-of-use assets
1,055
1,084
3,111
3,265
Amortization of intangible assets
153
183
467
546
EBITDA
16,539
11,924
46,241
19,125
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Goodfellow Inc. is a distributor of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products. The Company carries on the business of wholesale distribution of wood and associated products and remanufacturing, distribution and brokerage of lumber. The Company sells to over 7000 customers who represent three main sectors - retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing. The Company operates 13 distribution centres and 9 processing plants in Canada, and 1 distribution centre in the USA.
SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2018
$
$
$
Sales
454,103
449,587
475,207
Earnings before income taxes
19,022
4,269
3,277
Net earnings
13,811
3,054
2,571
Total Assets
218,323
180,581
190,718
Total Lease Liabilities
17,658
28
43
Cash Dividends paid
1,712
851
-
PER COMMON SHARE
Net earnings per share, Basic
1.61
0.36
0.30
Net earnings per share, Diluted
1.61
0.35
0.30
Cash Flow from Operations (excluding non-cash
working capital items, income tax paid and interest paid)
3.35
1.14
1.14
Shareholders' Equity
14.16
13.24
13.27
Share Price
6.71
4.82
6.00
Cash Dividends paid
0.20
0.10
-
COMPARISON FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 AND 2020
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS
Q3-2021
Q3-2020
Variance
ENDED AUGUST 31, 2021 AND 2020
$
$
%
Sales
167,953
138,843
+21.0
Earnings before income taxes
13,944
9,300
+49.9
Net earnings
10,039
6,696
+49.9
Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted
1.17
0.78
+50.0
Cash Flow from Operations (excluding non-cash
working capital items, income tax paid and interest paid)
16,196
11,655
+39.0
EBITDA
16,539
11,924
+38.7
Average bank indebtedness
48,206
34,315
+40.5
Inventory average
119,443
87,977
+35.8
The Company implemented rigorous sanitary practices and physical distancing measures in the workplace to mitigate health risks to its employees and the threat to its ongoing operations. The Company was able to keep most of its facilities opened in the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on exemptions from mandatory closures for essential products and services. In addition, a shortage of wood on the market increased the wood price and margins for the distributor. These had a positive impact for us on the third quarter. The Company has also been able to manage the negative impact of falling price in the commodity product.
Sales in Canada during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 22% compared to last year despite the pandemic. Quebec sales increased 30% due to an increase in sales of all product categories. Sales in Ontario increased 25% mainly due to an increase in sales of lumber, specialty and commodity panels and building material. Sales in Western Canada increased 4% due to an increase in sales of specialty and commodity panels and flooring. Atlantic region sales increased 13% due to an increase in sales of specialty and commodity panels, lumber, and flooring.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Goodfellow Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 19:51:08 UTC.