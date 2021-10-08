Goodfellow : Quarterly report Q3 - 2021

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Goodfellow Inc. (hereafter the "Company") interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on October 7, 2021.

The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the corresponding notes for the years ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019.

The MD&A provides a review of the significant developments and results of operations of the Company during the nine months ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020.

The interim consolidated financial statements ended August 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020 are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

All amounts in this MD&A are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Additional information relating to Goodfellow Inc., including the Annual Information Form and the Annual Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This MD&A contains implicit and/or explicit forecasts, as well as forward-looking statements on the objectives, strategies, financial position, operating results and activities of Goodfellow Inc. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "believe," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding liquidity and risk management in the current economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, these statements are forward-looking to the extent that they are based on expectations relative to markets in which the Company exercises its activities and on various assessments and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. Our actual results could differ significantly from management's expectations if recognized or unrecognized risks and uncertainties affect our results or if our assessments or assumptions are inaccurate. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the effects of general economic and business conditions including the cyclical nature of our business; industry competition; inflation, credit, currency and interest rate risks; environmental risk; level of demand and financial performance of the manufacturing industry; competition from vendors; changes in customer demand; extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers or retaining existing ones and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors' services; increased customer bankruptcies; dependence on key personnel; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related climate of uncertainty; laws and regulation; information systems, cost structure and working capital requirements; occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events and other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedar.com. For these reasons, we cannot guarantee the results of these forward-looking statements. The MD&A gives an insight into our past performance as well as the future strategies and key performance indicators as viewed by our management team at Goodfellow Inc. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

COVID-19

The Company's expectation of operating and financial performance in 2021 is based on certain assumptions including assumptions about the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business, operations and financial condition of the Company. These include in particular the assumption that the Company's manufacturing and distribution facilities will remain open and in operation, the assumption that its workforce will remain healthy, the assumption that hardware and lumber stores and other industrial and manufacturing clients will remain open and will continue ordering and selling the Company's products, the assumption that construction activity will not be halted by mandatory closures and the assumption that the Company's supply chain will not be interrupted. The Company's estimates, beliefs and assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and as such, are subject to change. The Company can give no assurance that such estimates, beliefs and assumptions will prove to be correct.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to discussing earnings in accordance with IFRS, this MD&A provides cash flow per share and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ["EBITDA"] as a non-IFRS financial measure. These financial measures are not prescribed by IFRS and are not likely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management considers it to be useful information to assist knowledgeable investors in evaluating the cash generating capabilities of the Company. Cash flow per share is defined as cash flow from operations (excluding non-cash working capital, income tax paid and interest paid) of $16.2 million for the three months and $46.6 million for the nine months ended August 31, 2021, divided by the total number of outstanding shares of 8,562,554.

