  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Goodfellow Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDL   CA38216R1001

GOODFELLOW INC.

(GDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 06/22 03:10:56 pm
9.75 CAD   +0.52%
05:57pGOODFELLOW  : Press release June 22, 2021
PU
04/22GOODFELLOW INC.  : Announces Amendments to Its by-laws and Articles
AQ
04/15GOODFELLOW INC.  : Announces Retirement of a Director
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goodfellow : Press release June 22, 2021

06/22/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SOURCE : Goodfellow Inc.

Patrick Goodfellow

President & CEO

Tel: 450 635-6511

FAX: 450 635-3730

email: info@goodfellowinc.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

GOODFELLOW ANNOUNCES Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

DELSON, Quebec, June 22nd, 2021 - Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company") announces that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today have been passed, including in respect of the election of directors, the ratification and approval of By-law No. 2021-1 amending and restating the general by-laws of the Company, the ratification and approval of By-law No. 2021-2 (advance notice by-law), the ratification and approval of By-law No. 2021-3 (the forum selection) and the approval of the amendment to the articles of the Corporation enabling the directors to appoint additional directors within the limits allowed by the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 5,967,032 representing 69,69% of the Company's outstanding shares.

Final voting results on the election of the directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

For

Stephen A Jarislowsky

5,057,700

84.88%

901,154

15.12%

G Douglas Goodfellow

4,868,342

81.70%

1,090,512

18.30%

David A Goodfellow

4,867,942

81.69%

1,090,912

18.31%

Normand Morin

5,058,300

84.89%

900,554

15.11%

Alain Côté

5,059,600

84.91%

899,254

15.09%

KPMG LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditor.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company will also file on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)a copy of By-law No. 2021-1, No. 2021-2, No. 2021-3 and (upon receipt thereof) the amended articles of the Corporation.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to- coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

Media Inquiries:

1-450-635-6511 /1-800-361-6503 (info@goodfellowinc.com)

Disclaimer

Goodfellow Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 21:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2020 13,8 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
Net Debt 2020 42,8 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,17x
Yield 2020 8,20%
Capitalization 83,1 M 67,1 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,16x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 673
Free-Float 46,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Goodfellow President & Chief Executive Officer
Charles Brisebois Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
G. Douglas Goodfellow Chairman
Luc Pothier Vice President-Operations
Stephen Arnold Jarislowsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODFELLOW INC.19.16%67
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.29.27%4 441
CANFOR CORPORATION19.54%2 780
ENVIVA PARTNERS, LP9.25%2 230
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD16.00%608
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.56.25%601