Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Goodland Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5PC   SG1Y75948873

GOODLAND GROUP LIMITED

(5PC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN CHON HUA PTE. LTD.

10/15/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GOODLAND GROUP LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 200405522N

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ACQUISITION OF EQUITY INTEREST IN CHON HUA PTE. LTD.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Goodland Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that Peg West Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has subscribed for 2,500 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each, representing 50% equity stake in Chon Hua Pte. Ltd. ("CH"), a company incorporated in Singapore with a paid-up capital of 5,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each (the "Acquisition").

CH's principal activities are those of real estate developers. On 13 October 2021, CH was awarded a design and build contract to erect an 8-storey commercial building (the "Project"); and invited the Group to participate in the Project. The Acquisition entitles the Group to directly undertake the construction of the Project.

The Acquisition will be funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Company and the Group for the current financial year ending 30 September 2022.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect in the above transaction, save for their shareholdings in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Hor Swee Liang

Company Secretary

15 October 2021

Disclaimer

Goodland Group Limited published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GOODLAND GROUP LIMITED
08:12aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :acquisition of equity interest in chon hua pte. ltd.
PU
06/10Singapore Shares Return to Green; Goodland Group Soars 6% on Deal to Buy Singapore Shop..
MT
06/10GOODLAND : Subsidiary to Acquire Singapore Shophouses for $12 Million; Shares Up 4%
MT
06/01Goodland Group Limited commences an Equity Buyback Plan for 36,001,992 shares, represen..
CI
05/18GOODLAND : Attributable Loss Narrows in Fiscal H1
MT
05/14Goodland Group Limited Announces Interim Tax Exempt (One-Tier) Dividend, Payable on or ..
CI
05/14Tranche Update on Goodland Group Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 25..
CI
05/14Goodland Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
05/09GOODLAND : Projects Loss in H1
MT
05/07Goodland Group Limited Announces Earnings Guidance for the Six-Month Period Ended 31 Ma..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27,0 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Net income 2020 -3,57 M -2,65 M -2,65 M
Net Debt 2020 88,1 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,1x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 50,4 M 37,3 M 37,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 20,6x
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 14,5%
Chart GOODLAND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Goodland Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chee Tiong Alvin Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Swee Liang Hor Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chee Beng Tan Executive Chairman
Hoong Yip Lye Independent Director
Chiaw Ching Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODLAND GROUP LIMITED-22.22%37
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.90%37 590
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.47%29 474
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.69%27 393
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.41%25 243
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.66%25 094