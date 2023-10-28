Goodluck India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Goodluck India Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 8,756.83 million compared to INR 7,749.56 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 8,877.46 million compared to INR 7,830.85 million a year ago. Net income was INR 346.94 million compared to INR 203.55 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.73 compared to INR 7.82 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.73 compared to INR 7.82 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 17,217.77 million compared to INR 15,839.07 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 17,468.03 million compared to INR 16,087.35 million a year ago. Net income was INR 632.85 million compared to INR 414.4 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 23.22 compared to INR 15.93 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 23.22 compared to INR 15.93 a year ago.