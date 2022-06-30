Advanced search
    GIL   PK0106101014

GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(GIL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
487.25 PKR   -.--%
Goodluck Industries : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-06-30

09/16/2022 | 12:40am EDT
GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

2022

2021

Note

<------------Rupees------------>

Turnover

18

1,235,287,707

1,195,258,906

Cost of sales

19

(1,210,732,911)

(1,172,952,761)

Gross profit

24,554,796

22,306,145

Administrative expenses

20

(17,487,740)

(16,399,122)

Selling expenses

(51,200)

(30,400)

Other operating expenses

21

(649,940)

(566,098)

(18,188,880)

(16,995,620)

Profit from operations

6,365,916

5,310,525

Finance costs

22

(13,297)

(10,920)

Profit before taxation

6,352,619

5,299,605

Taxation

23

(1,755,971)

(1,536,886)

Profit after taxation

4,596,648

3,762,718

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

24

15.32

12.54

The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE

DIRECTOR

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Disclaimer

Good Luck Industries Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 04:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 195 M - -
Net income 2021 3,76 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 146 M 0,62 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 61,3%
Managers and Directors
Ashfaq Haji Hasham Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rana Saif-ur-Rehma Chief Financial Officer
Fahad Haji Jaffar Chairman
Muhammad Safyan Qureshi Independent Director
Faizan Ahsan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED0.00%1
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.39%313 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-10.16%82 563
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-14.60%54 514
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY26.14%48 304
THE HERSHEY COMPANY13.52%45 455