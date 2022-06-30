Goodluck Industries : Financial Results for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
2022
2021
Note
<------------Rupees------------>
Turnover
18
1,235,287,707
1,195,258,906
Cost of sales
19
(1,210,732,911)
(1,172,952,761)
Gross profit
24,554,796
22,306,145
Administrative expenses
20
(17,487,740)
(16,399,122)
Selling expenses
(51,200)
(30,400)
Other operating expenses
21
(649,940)
(566,098)
(18,188,880)
(16,995,620)
Profit from operations
6,365,916
5,310,525
Finance costs
22
(13,297)
(10,920)
Profit before taxation
6,352,619
5,299,605
Taxation
23
(1,755,971)
(1,536,886)
Profit after taxation
4,596,648
3,762,718
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
24
15.32
12.54
The annexed notes form an integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
All news about GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Sales 2021
1 195 M
-
-
Net income 2021
3,76 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
12,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
39,1x
Yield 2021
0,61%
Capitalization
146 M
0,62 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,16x
EV / Sales 2021
0,11x
Nbr of Employees
41
Free-Float
61,3%
