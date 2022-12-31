Goodluck Industries : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31

GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Chairman's Review

I am pleased to present the Company's condensed interim financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. I am confident that our existing commercial business together with the opportunities in pipeline will facilitate in sustaining the growth achieved during the recent years. Needless to mention that the rise in other avenues of business will further add value to the net worth of the company

The management remains committed to maintain focus on sustaining the financial performance of your Company. I thank to our shareholders, customers, bankers and staff for their support and trust in the Company.

I wish to thank our valued customers for their faith in our products and services and sincerely hope that they will continue this patronage, support and confidence reposed on us. I also take this opportunity to thank our bankers and regulatory bodies for providing us with their valuable support throughout this period.

Finally I wish to thank our staff whose dedication and commitment has been a source of strength for the Company.