  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Goodluck Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIL   PK0106101014

GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(GIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2021-10-28
487.25 PKR   -.--%
Goodluck Industries : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31
PU
Goodluck Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Goodluck Industries : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-12-31
PU
Goodluck Industries : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31

02/27/2023 | 12:21am EST
GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

C O N T E N T S

Company Information

1

Chairman's Review

2

Director Report (English)

3

Director Report (Urdu)

4

Auditor's Report to the Members

5

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

6

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

7

Condensed Interim Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

Condensed Interim Statement of Change in Equity

9

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flow

10

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

11

GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

COMPANY INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Mr. Fahad

Chairman

Mr. Ashfaq

Chief Executive

Mr. Shamsul-Haq

Mr. Shamsul-Zuha

Mrs. Naveen Shams

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Mr. Muhammad Safyan Qureshi Independent

Mr. Faizan Ahsan

Independent

Mr. Suhail Ahmed Panhwar

Independent

Company Secretary

Mr. Nafees Shams Qureshi

Audit Committee

Mr. Faizan Ahsan

Chairman

Mr. Shamsul-Haque

Mr. Muhammad Usman

Mr. Muhammad Safyan Qureshi

H. R & Remuneration Committee

Mr. Fahad

Chairman

Mr. Shamsul-Zuha

Mr. Suhail Ahmed Panhwar

Auditors

M/s. Muniff Ziauddin & Co

Chartered Accountants

Bankers

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

Bank Alfalah Limited

MCB Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

Legal Advisor

M/s. Merchant Law Associates

Share Registrar

C & K Management Associates (Pvt) Ltd 404, Trade Tower, Abdullah Haroon Road near Metropole Hotel, Karachi

Phones: 35687830, 35685939

Registered Office

S-49/A, S.I.T.E, Mauripur Road, Karachi E-mail:goodluckindltd@live.com

Web: www.goodluckind.com

Phones: 32354361-64, 32354929

Fax: 32358685

1

GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Chairman's Review

I am pleased to present the Company's condensed interim financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. I am confident that our existing commercial business together with the opportunities in pipeline will facilitate in sustaining the growth achieved during the recent years. Needless to mention that the rise in other avenues of business will further add value to the net worth of the company

The management remains committed to maintain focus on sustaining the financial performance of your Company. I thank to our shareholders, customers, bankers and staff for their support and trust in the Company.

I wish to thank our valued customers for their faith in our products and services and sincerely hope that they will continue this patronage, support and confidence reposed on us. I also take this opportunity to thank our bankers and regulatory bodies for providing us with their valuable support throughout this period.

Finally I wish to thank our staff whose dedication and commitment has been a source of strength for the Company.

__________

Mr. Fahad

Karachi dated: February 24th, 2023

Chairman

2

GOODLUCK INDUSTRIES LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORTS

On behalf of the Board of Directors (the Board), we are pleased to present the of un- audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the half year ended 31st December 2022, together with the Auditor's Review Report thereon.

General Review

The Company during the period half year ended December 31, 2022 the sales proceeds of wheat products of the company has increased to Rs. 821,307,987 as compared to Rs. 564,106,132 in corresponding period last year. This was due to increase in rates of commodity (wheat) purchases from Food Department "Government Sindh", as well as from the open market. However due to abnormal increase in electricity, transportation charges and other related items the administration expenses increased by Rs. 9,975,523 during the current financial period where as it was Rs. 8,251,527 during the last corresponding period.

Operating & Financial Results for the period December 31, 2022:

These are summarized below:

(Rupees)

Profit before taxation

9,545,902

Less: Taxation

(2,843,222)

Profit after taxation

6,702,680

Earnings per share - Basic

22.34

The business environment remains challenging and competitive. Higher cost of services due to inflationary pressures, after accounting for the finance cost and taxation, the company has net profit Rs. 6,702,680 resulting EPS of Rs. 22.34 for the period ended December 31, 2022.

The company is exerting every effort to reduce the impacts of the competition through operational efficiencies and customers' relations management. The company will strive hard to have decent finish for the financial year 2023.

The Board of Directors has decided not to declare interim dividend for the period under review.

The Board appreciated the support and extended the gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support and offered thanks to the management and staff for their dedication and hard work.

For and behalf of the Board

Chief Executive

Karachi Dated 24th February 2023

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Good Luck Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 05:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
