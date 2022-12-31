Goodluck Industries : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-12-31

I am pleased to present the Company's condensed interim financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. I am confident that our existing commercial business together with the opportunities in pipeline will facilitate in sustaining the growth achieved during the recent years. Needless to mention that the rise in other avenues of business will further add value to the net worth of the company
The management remains committed to maintain focus on sustaining the financial performance of your Company. I thank to our shareholders, customers, bankers and staff for their support and trust in the Company.
I wish to thank our valued customers for their faith in our products and services and sincerely hope that they will continue this patronage, support and confidence reposed on us. I also take this opportunity to thank our bankers and regulatory bodies for providing us with their valuable support throughout this period.
Finally I wish to thank our staff whose dedication and commitment has been a source of strength for the Company.
Mr. Fahad
Karachi dated: February 24th, 2023
Chairman
On behalf of the Board of Directors (the Board), we are pleased to present the of un- audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the half year ended 31st December 2022, together with the Auditor's Review Report thereon.
General Review
The Company during the period half year ended December 31, 2022 the sales proceeds of wheat products of the company has increased to Rs. 821,307,987 as compared to Rs. 564,106,132 in corresponding period last year. This was due to increase in rates of commodity (wheat) purchases from Food Department "Government Sindh", as well as from the open market. However due to abnormal increase in electricity, transportation charges and other related items the administration expenses increased by Rs. 9,975,523 during the current financial period where as it was Rs. 8,251,527 during the last corresponding period.
Operating & Financial Results for the period December 31, 2022:
These are summarized below:
(Rupees)
Profit before taxation
9,545,902
Less: Taxation
(2,843,222)
Profit after taxation
6,702,680
Earnings per share - Basic
22.34
The business environment remains challenging and competitive. Higher cost of services due to inflationary pressures, after accounting for the finance cost and taxation, the company has net profit Rs. 6,702,680 resulting EPS of Rs. 22.34 for the period ended December 31, 2022.
The company is exerting every effort to reduce the impacts of the competition through operational efficiencies and customers' relations management. The company will strive hard to have decent finish for the financial year 2023.
The Board of Directors has decided not to declare interim dividend for the period under review.
The Board appreciated the support and extended the gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support and offered thanks to the management and staff for their dedication and hard work.
For and behalf of the Board
Chief Executive
Karachi Dated 24th February 2023
