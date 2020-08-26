Log in
GOODMAN GROUP    GMG

GOODMAN GROUP

(GMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/25
18.02 AUD   -1.53%
01:42aGOODMAN : 30 June 2020 distribution taxation components
PU
08/12GOODMAN : Appendix 4E Full Year Accounts
PU
08/12GOODMAN : Forecasts Another Year of Operating Profit Growth
DJ
Goodman : 30 June 2020 distribution taxation components

08/26/2020 | 01:42am EDT

TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 15 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Friday, 28 August 2020, comprising distributions from:

  • Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and
  • Goodman Industrial Trust

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to pay a dividend of 4.0 cents per security.

Goodman Industrial Trust

The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 11.0 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2020.

Component Cents per unit
Capital gains - concession amount 5.0837627
Capital gains - discount amount 5.0837627
Capital gains - other 0.0000000

Sub-total capital gains

10.1675254
Other income 0.0000000
Interest income 0.6977777
Foreign income 0.0125238
Tax deferred 0.1221731
Total distribution 11.0000000

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 12.5181651 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2020 as follows:

Component Cents per unit
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 12.5181651
Capital gains - other 0.0000000
Other income 0.0000000
Fund payment 12.5181651

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Friday, 28 August 2020.

Authorised for release to the ASX by Carl Bicego, Company Secretary and Group Head of Legal.

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 05:41:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 1 651 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2021 1 155 M 830 M 830 M
Net Debt 2021 1 361 M 978 M 978 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,3x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 32 948 M 23 622 M 23 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GOODMAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goodman Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODMAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,62 AUD
Last Close Price 18,02 AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Leith Goodman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Douglas Ferrier Chairman
Nick Vrondas Group Chief Financial Officer
Scott Farquhar Group Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Rozic Executive Director & Deputy Group CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODMAN GROUP34.78%23 622
PROLOGIS, INC.14.40%75 354
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION10.53%14 200
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.26.99%8 344
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST10.33%7 782
GLP J-REIT28.39%6 685
