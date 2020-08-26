Goodman : 30 June 2020 distribution taxation components

TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 15 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Friday, 28 August 2020, comprising distributions from:
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and
Goodman Industrial Trust
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited
Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to pay a dividend of 4.0 cents per security.
Goodman Industrial Trust
The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 11.0 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2020.
Component
Cents per unit
Capital gains - concession amount
5.0837627
Capital gains - discount amount
5.0837627
Capital gains - other
0.0000000
Sub-total capital gains
10.1675254
Other income
0.0000000
Interest income
0.6977777
Foreign income
0.0125238
Tax deferred
0.1221731
Total distribution
11.0000000
For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 12.5181651 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2020 as follows:
Component
Cents per unit
Capital gains - grossed up discount amount
12.5181651
Capital gains - other
0.0000000
Other income
0.0000000
Fund payment
12.5181651
Annual Tax Statement
Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Friday, 28 August 2020.
Authorised for release to the ASX by Carl Bicego, Company Secretary and Group Head of Legal.
Disclaimer
