Goodman : 30 June 2020 distribution taxation components

TAXATION COMPONENTS AND FUND PAYMENT NOTICE DISTRIBUTION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Goodman is scheduled to make a total distribution of 15 cents per stapled security on the scheduled payment date, Friday, 28 August 2020, comprising distributions from:

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited; and

Goodman Industrial Trust

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited

Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited is scheduled to pay a dividend of 4.0 cents per security.

Goodman Industrial Trust

The following are the components of Goodman Industrial Trust's distribution of 11.0 cents per security for the 6 months to 30 June 2020.

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - concession amount 5.0837627 Capital gains - discount amount 5.0837627 Capital gains - other 0.0000000 Sub-total capital gains 10.1675254 Other income 0.0000000 Interest income 0.6977777 Foreign income 0.0125238 Tax deferred 0.1221731 Total distribution 11.0000000

For the purposes of section 12-395 of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953, this distribution includes a 'fund payment' amount of 12.5181651 cents per unit in respect of the income year ending 30 June 2020 as follows:

Component Cents per unit Capital gains - grossed up discount amount 12.5181651 Capital gains - other 0.0000000 Other income 0.0000000 Fund payment 12.5181651

Annual Tax Statement

Details of the full year components of distributions will be included in the annual tax statement scheduled to be dispatched to Securityholders on Friday, 28 August 2020.

