Goodman : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement

Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of
the period above. We have disclosed …
2.5
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
independent director and, in particular, should not be the
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
same person as the CEO of the entity.
☐ at [insert location]
2.6
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
directors and provide appropriate professional development
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills
and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors
☐ at [insert location]
effectively.
PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY
3.1
A listed entity should:
… our code of conduct or a summary of it:
(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
executives and employees; and
☒ at https://www.goodman.com/-
(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.
/media/Files/Sites/Global/Who-we-are/corporate-
governance/Policies/Code-of-conduct.pdf
PRINCIPLE 4 - SAFEGUARD INTEGRITY IN CORPORATE REPORTING
4.1
The board of a listed entity should:
[If the entity complies with paragraph (a):]
(a) have an audit committee which:
… the fact that we have an audit committee that complies with
(1) has at least three members, all of whom are non-
paragraphs (1) and (2):
executive directors and a majority of whom are
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
independent directors; and
☐ at [insert location]
(2) is chaired by an independent director, who is not
the chair of the board,
… and a copy of the charter of the committee:
and disclose:
☒ at https://www.goodman.com/-/media/Files/Sites/Global/Who-
(3) the charter of the committee;
we-are/corporate-governance/Charters/Goodman-Group-
(4) the relevant qualifications and experience of the
Audit-Committee-Charter.pdf
members of the committee; and
… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):
(5) in relation to each reporting period, the number of
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
times the committee met throughout the period
and the individual attendances of the members at
☐
those meetings; or
[If the entity complies with paragraph (b):]
(b) if it does not have an audit committee, disclose that
… the fact that we do not have an audit committee and the
fact and the processes it employs that independently
processes we employ that independently verify and safeguard the
verify and safeguard the integrity of its corporate
integrity of our corporate reporting, including the processes for the
reporting, including the processes for the appointment
appointment and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of
and removal of the external auditor and the rotation of
the audit engagement partner:
the audit engagement partner.
☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
☐ at [insert location]
4.2
The board of a listed entity should, before it approves the
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
entity's financial statements for a financial period, receive
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
from its CEO and CFO a declaration that, in their opinion, the
|
financial records of the entity have been properly maintained
☐ at [insert location]
and that the financial statements comply with the appropriate
accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the
financial position and performance of the entity and that the
opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of
risk management and internal control which is operating
effectively.
4.3
A listed entity that has an AGM should ensure that its
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
external auditor attends its AGM and is available to answer
☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR
questions from security holders relevant to the audit.
☐ at [insert location]
