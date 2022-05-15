Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Goodman Group
  News
  Summary
    GMG   AU000000GMG2

GOODMAN GROUP

(GMG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 02:10:48 am EDT
19.67 AUD   +4.02%
05:13pGoodman Guides to 23% Growth in Fiscal Year 2022 Operating EPS
DJ
05/01Goodman Prices USD 500 Million, 10 Year Sustainability-Linked Bonds
CI
02/21GOODMAN GROUP : The underlying trend is in force again
Goodman Guides to 23% Growth in Fiscal Year 2022 Operating EPS

05/15/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
By David Winning


SYDNEY--Goodman Group said it expects operating earnings per security to increase by 23% during the 12 months through June, as it continues to benefit from tight supply and demand for industrial property.

Goodman's earnings outlook is markedly higher than its original projection of 10% growth at the start of its fiscal year, and its forecast of 20% growth provided at the time of its half-year result in February.

Management stuck with earlier guidance for an annual distribution of 30.0 Australian cents (US$0.21) per security.

"The business environment is changing, with increased interest rates, inflation, geopolitical risks and the ongoing impacts of the pandemic," said Chief Executive Greg Goodman. "However, the long-term structural drivers of demand have not changed."

Assets under management totalled A$68.7 billion at the end of March, compared to A$68.2 billion three months earlier.

Goodman said its property was 98.7% occupied at the end of March, improving from 98.4% at the end of December. Like-for-like net property income growth in its fiscal third quarter was 3.7%.

The company also reported another increase in its development work in progress, which now totals A$13.4 billion, up from A$12.7 billion at the end of December.


Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-15-22 1913ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
DISTRIBUTION SOLUTIONS GROUP, INC. 1.13% 40.15 Delayed Quote.-27.49%
GOODMAN GROUP 4.02% 19.67 Delayed Quote.-25.77%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 018 M 1 396 M 1 396 M
Net income 2022 2 361 M 1 634 M 1 634 M
Net Debt 2022 1 488 M 1 030 M 1 030 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 36 748 M 25 426 M 25 426 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 941
Free-Float 96,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,67 AUD
Average target price 25,82 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Leith Goodman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nick Vrondas Group Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Paul Johns Independent Chairman
Scott Farquhar Group Chief Information Officer
Phillip John Pryke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOODMAN GROUP-25.77%25 426
PROLOGIS, INC.-23.76%95 013
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION-20.40%20 614
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-15.57%11 281
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-14.00%7 232
FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-21.48%7 044