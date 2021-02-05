Log in
GOODMAN GROUP

(GMG)
Goodman : Noble House expands operations driven by surging customer demand at Goodman's new Los Angeles East logistics facility

02/05/2021
Noble House has leased 572,240 sq ft of modern, high-quality logistics space at Goodman Logistics Center El Monte to further expand their partnership network and better service consumers.

A leading national manufacturer and distributor of home furnishings products, Noble House, has leased 572,240 square feet of high-quality logistics space at Goodman Logistics Center El Monte, CA.

Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA Noble House manufactures and delivers home furnishing products through an innovative 'just in time' supply chain network, enabling national retail partners such as Walmart and Home Depot to supply customers with products directly, rather than having retailers hold inventory. The partnership model is working well as Noble House continues to provide consumers with greater comfort and functionality as more people continue working from home since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

'This facility gives us the space needed to continue to grow at a rapid clip. 2020 was a record year for Noble House and we found ourselves in need of more space to allow us to handle that growth.' Says Joshua Dannett, COO of Noble House. 'The addition of this new distribution center will take Noble House's US operational capacity to over two million square feet and support our success.'

Peter Castleton, real estate expert and senior vice president of Voit's Anaheim office, represented Noble House in the leasing process of the Goodman facility noted there are 'no signs of slowing down in 2021 as E-commerce continues to grow and directly impacts port-related users demand for warehouse space. Goodman's El Monte facility is a modern, state-of-the-art building strategically located in close proximity to the Port, allowing Noble House to easily accommodate intermodal and home delivery operations.'

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said: 'We've seen e-commerce growth accelerate throughout 2020 with online sales up 37.1% from $145.47 billion for the same quarter the previous year[1]. While much of the shift has been led by demand for essential goods, there has been strength in discretionary categories like home furnishings that have benefited from consumers' evolving lifestyle priorities. Goodman is at the center of this transformational shift as we continue to support customers like Noble House with the space they need to meet the demand growth of the new digital economy.'

Noble House joins a number of leading third-party logistics providers and a food distributor at this recently completed 1.2m square feet modern logistics campus - including supply chain specialists Leopard and World Depot, and Japanese food supply specialist, Mutual Trading Company.

Ben Seybold, Sean Ward, Lynne Knox, and Jason Chao from CBRE's Orange County and San Gabriel Valley Offices represented Goodman on the lease transaction.

For more information about Goodman North America or the El Monte property, please visit us.goodman.com.

[1]U.S. Census Bureau, Commerce Department

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 05:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
