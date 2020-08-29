Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Goodman Group    GMG   AU000000GMG2

GOODMAN GROUP

(GMG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/28
18.39 AUD   -0.11%
08/29GOODMAN : given green light for M25 340,000 sq ft prime e-commerce and deliveries site
PU
08/26GOODMAN : 30 June 2020 distribution taxation components
PU
08/12GOODMAN : Appendix 4E Full Year Accounts
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goodman : given green light for M25 340,000 sq ft prime e-commerce and deliveries site

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 09:40pm EDT
  • Green light granted for one of the largest warehouses available within the M25, meeting demand for quality logistics space close to the Capital
  • Customers to benefit from access to a skilled workforce, including 1.6 million qualified locals1

Planning has been granted for a high specification 338,267 sq ft single unit warehouse at Purfleet Commercial Park, Essex.

Available to pre-let with the ability for an immediate start on site, Purfleet 338 is just 16 miles from Central London and at the heart of the M25 and A13 corridors, providing excellent connectivity across Greater London and the South East.

This location has prime access to the national motorway network, only half a mile from junctions 30 and 31 of the M25. This sees it able to efficiently service potential e-commerce, retail and third-party logistics customers, with capability of reaching 21 million consumers, with a combined purchasing power of £453 billion per annum2, within two hours.

Purfleet 338 also benefits from a sizeable base of potential employees - with 9,300 job seekers within a 30-minute radius and access to 1.6 million locals with qualifications relevant to logistics and distribution.

The warehouse will be developed to a BREEAM 'Excellent' specification and will include more than 29,000 sq ft of high quality office space. Sustainably designed and energy efficient, the property will feature electric car charging points and infrastructure for future electric vehicle fleets, solar thermal heating and hot water, and carbon neutral cladding. The wider park has been designed to meet the business, health and wellbeing needs of Goodman's customers with outdoor seating alongside a pond, mature landscaping, and a delineated running track.

George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman, said:

'Purfleet 338 sees Goodman continuing our commitment to provide critical infrastructure for delivery of essential goods and services.

'With this new development, we will further connect our customers with their consumers both in the Capital and wider South East region, helping them meet growing expectations for faster deliveries.'

Purfleet 338's plans also include an 18 metre clear internal height, 55 metre yard depth, 4MVA of power and a cladding system designed to meet chill-store requirements - offering customers flexibility in usage while maximising operational efficiency.

Glennie continued:

'Goodman focuses on securing key sites for properties that stand the test of time. We know that well located, designed and managed properties are better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. Our Purfleet investment allows for rising demand in flexible, high-specification spaces that support supply chain efficiencies.'
To find out more about Purfleet Commercial Park, please visit the website for further details.

Joint agents marketing the scheme are Cushman & Wakefield and JLL.

1 Esri and Michael Bauer Research, 2019
2 Esri and Michael Bauer Research, 2019

Disclaimer

Goodman Group published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 01:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GOODMAN GROUP
08/29GOODMAN : given green light for M25 340,000 sq ft prime e-commerce and deliverie..
PU
08/26GOODMAN : 30 June 2020 distribution taxation components
PU
08/12GOODMAN : Appendix 4E Full Year Accounts
PU
08/12GOODMAN : Forecasts Another Year of Operating Profit Growth
DJ
08/10GOODMAN GROUP : annual earnings release
07/30Anti-Amazon campaigners in France team up to say 'non' to firm?s expansion
RE
07/29GOODMAN : GMT Annual Meeting Presentation
PU
06/30GOODMAN : Amazon Australia to open its first robotics fulfilment centre at Goodm..
PU
06/29GOODMAN GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25AMAZON TO BUILD NEW FACILITIES IN AU : Afr
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 651 M 1 216 M 1 216 M
Net income 2021 1 155 M 851 M 851 M
Net Debt 2021 1 361 M 1 003 M 1 003 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,0x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 33 625 M 24 717 M 24 768 M
EV / Sales 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart GOODMAN GROUP
Duration : Period :
Goodman Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOODMAN GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,62 AUD
Last Close Price 18,39 AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Leith Goodman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Douglas Ferrier Chairman
Nick Vrondas Group Chief Financial Officer
Scott Farquhar Group Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Rozic Executive Director & Deputy Group CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GOODMAN GROUP37.55%24 717
PROLOGIS, INC.14.98%75 716
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION12.32%14 333
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.29.16%8 362
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST9.81%7 839
GLP J-REIT24.31%6 345
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group