Goodman : given green light for M25 340,000 sq ft prime e-commerce and deliveries site

Green light granted for one of the largest warehouses available within the M25, meeting demand for quality logistics space close to the Capital

Customers to benefit from access to a skilled workforce, including 1.6 million qualified locals1

Planning has been granted for a high specification 338,267 sq ft single unit warehouse at Purfleet Commercial Park, Essex.

Available to pre-let with the ability for an immediate start on site, Purfleet 338 is just 16 miles from Central London and at the heart of the M25 and A13 corridors, providing excellent connectivity across Greater London and the South East.

This location has prime access to the national motorway network, only half a mile from junctions 30 and 31 of the M25. This sees it able to efficiently service potential e-commerce, retail and third-party logistics customers, with capability of reaching 21 million consumers, with a combined purchasing power of £453 billion per annum2, within two hours.

Purfleet 338 also benefits from a sizeable base of potential employees - with 9,300 job seekers within a 30-minute radius and access to 1.6 million locals with qualifications relevant to logistics and distribution.

The warehouse will be developed to a BREEAM 'Excellent' specification and will include more than 29,000 sq ft of high quality office space. Sustainably designed and energy efficient, the property will feature electric car charging points and infrastructure for future electric vehicle fleets, solar thermal heating and hot water, and carbon neutral cladding. The wider park has been designed to meet the business, health and wellbeing needs of Goodman's customers with outdoor seating alongside a pond, mature landscaping, and a delineated running track.

George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman, said:

'Purfleet 338 sees Goodman continuing our commitment to provide critical infrastructure for delivery of essential goods and services.

'With this new development, we will further connect our customers with their consumers both in the Capital and wider South East region, helping them meet growing expectations for faster deliveries.'

Purfleet 338's plans also include an 18 metre clear internal height, 55 metre yard depth, 4MVA of power and a cladding system designed to meet chill-store requirements - offering customers flexibility in usage while maximising operational efficiency.

Glennie continued:

'Goodman focuses on securing key sites for properties that stand the test of time. We know that well located, designed and managed properties are better prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. Our Purfleet investment allows for rising demand in flexible, high-specification spaces that support supply chain efficiencies.'

To find out more about Purfleet Commercial Park, please visit the website for further details.

Joint agents marketing the scheme are Cushman & Wakefield and JLL.

1 Esri and Michael Bauer Research, 2019

2 Esri and Michael Bauer Research, 2019