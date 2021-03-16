Goodman : Amazon Australia on track to complete its first robotics fulfilment centre at Goodman's Oakdale West Industrial Estate

The Southern Hemisphere's first Amazon Robotics fulfilment centre at Goodman/Brickworks' Oakdale West Industrial Estate in western Sydney is on track for completion by the end of this year.



Spanning 200,000 square metres across four levels, which is around the land size of Taronga Zoo, Chadstone shopping centre or 24 rugby league fields, the fulfilment centre will be the largest warehouse ever built in Australia.



Once operational, the fulfilment centre will house up to 11 million items and will be equipped with the most advanced Amazon Robotics technology to better assist employees and serve customers, as well as contributing to the company's efforts to continue improving selection and delivery experience for its customers around Australia. The fulfilment centre will create more than 1,500 jobs and the opportunity to work alongside advance robotics.



Jason Little, General Manager Australia at Goodman, said, 'Development of this fulfilment centre sees Goodman continue to deliver our global strategy of providing essential infrastructure to support the digital economy, and to meet the increasing demand for strategically located logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets.'



'Our $150 million investment in roads and infrastructure will create road capacity and better access to services, building on Outer-Western Sydney as a key area for logistics and transportation.'



Robots will work collaboratively with employees by moving the pods of inventory to them, reducing the time and effort that would otherwise be required for the employee to stow items for sale or pick them for new customer orders. They also save space, allowing for 50 per cent more items to be stowed per square metre which in turn allows for increased product selection.



To date more than 1,400 people have worked on the construction of the site which included the erection of the 13,500 tonne Australian steel frame (more than the steel used for Sydney Olympic Stadium) erected using 200,000 nuts and bolts.



Amazon worked with Goodman Group and its JV partner Brickworks to secure the site and Goodman is managing development of the facility.

Goodman Group published this content on 17 March 2021