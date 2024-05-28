More about the company
Goodman Property Trust is a New Zealand-based company, which is a warehouse and logistics space provider. In New Zealand, the Company owns, develops and manages urban logistics space. The Companyâs invested properties include Highbrook Business Park, East Tamaki; Savill Link, Otahuhu; M20 Business Park, Manukau; The Gate Industry Park, Penrose; and Westney Industry Park, Mangere. The Companyâs customers include New Zealand Post, Mainfreight, DHL, Freightways, Officemax, Coda, Fletcher Building, Cotton On Clothing, Linfox, Supply Chain Solutions, Toll, Steel & Tube, Turners & Growers, Frucor Suntory, Asaleo Care, Viridian Glass, Metroglass, NCI Packaging, Cottonsoft, and Ingram Micro. The Company operates in key consumer markets in 14 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.