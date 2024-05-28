Goodman Property Trust is a New Zealand-based company, which is a warehouse and logistics space provider. In New Zealand, the Company owns, develops and manages urban logistics space. The Companyâs invested properties include Highbrook Business Park, East Tamaki; Savill Link, Otahuhu; M20 Business Park, Manukau; The Gate Industry Park, Penrose; and Westney Industry Park, Mangere. The Companyâs customers include New Zealand Post, Mainfreight, DHL, Freightways, Officemax, Coda, Fletcher Building, Cotton On Clothing, Linfox, Supply Chain Solutions, Toll, Steel & Tube, Turners & Growers, Frucor Suntory, Asaleo Care, Viridian Glass, Metroglass, NCI Packaging, Cottonsoft, and Ingram Micro. The Company operates in key consumer markets in 14 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Sector Commercial REITs