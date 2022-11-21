Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GDNSF   CA38238W1032

GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.

(GDNSF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.3561 USD   -5.67%
04:31pGoodness Growth Holdings Announces Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders
PR
02:21pGoodness Growth Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18Transcript : Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shareholders

11/21/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the voting results of its Annual and General Meeting of shareholders, which was held on Friday, November 18, 2022.

At the Meeting, the number of directors on the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year was fixed at seven (7) by the shareholders and the following nominees for election as directors of the Company were elected by a majority of votes cast by the shareholders virtually present or represented by proxy at the Meeting:

  • Dr. Kyle E. Kingsley
  • Chelsea A. Grayson
  • Ross M. Hussey
  • Victor E. Mancebo
  • Judd T. Nordquist
  • Josh Rosen
  • Amber H. Shimpa

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the authorization of directors to fix their remuneration.

Full details of the foregoing are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is a physician-led, science-focused holding company whose mission is to bring the power of plants to the world. The Company's operations consist primarily of its multi-state cannabis company subsidiary, Vireo Health, Inc., and its science and intellectual property incubator, Resurgent Biosciences, Inc. The Company manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities and state-of-the-art cultivation sites, and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods® and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Its team of more than 500 employees are focused on the development of differentiated products, driving scientific innovation of plant-based medicines and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries across the United States. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:
Sam Gibbons
Vice President, Investor Relations
samgibbons@goodnessgrowth.com  
(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries:
Amanda Hutcheson
Senior Manager, Communications
amandahutcheson@goodnessgrowth.com    
(919) 815-1476

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodness-growth-holdings-announces-voting-results-of-annual-and-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301684148.html

SOURCE Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC.
04:31pGoodness Growth Holdings Announces Voting Results of Annual and General Meeting of Shar..
PR
02:21pGoodness Growth Holdings, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
11/18Transcript : Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/15Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
11/15Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
11/15Transcript : Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2..
CI
11/14GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
11/14Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/21Goodness Growth Holdings Commences Litigation Against Verano for unlawful termination o..
PR
10/17Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. - Verano Repudiates Transaction to Acquire Goodness Grow..
AQ
More news